All DC Dark Legion voice actors we know so far

All DC Dark Legion voice actors have done an excellent job of adding depth and character to the heroes and villains in the game. Subtle factors like timbre, accent, and delivery hint at a character's origin story and help players further connect with them. That said, there are still numerous champions and NPCs in the game that have not been voiced.
This article lists all the DC Dark Legion voice actors that we know so far.
All known DC Dark Legion voice actors
There are 50 champions in DC Dark Legion so far, and voice actors for these are revealed so far:
- Nightwing (Dick Grayson): Yuri Lowenthal
- The Batman Who Laughs and Batman (Bruce Wayne): Roger Craig Smith
- Stargirl (Courtney Elizabeth Whitmore): Brec Bassinger
- Batgirl (Barbara Gordon): Shelby Young
- The Atom (Ray Palmer): Alejandro Saab
- Jim Gordon (James Gordon): Roger Clark
- Constantine (John Constantine): Darren Jacobs
- Wonder Woman (Diana Prince): Courtenay Taylor
- The Joker: J.P. Karliak
- Killer Croc (Waylon Jones): Andrew Morgado
- Superman (Clark Kent): Craig Lee Thomas
- Robin (Damian Wayne): Ryan Colt Levy
- Two-Face (Harvey Dent): Jeff Schine
- Hawkgirl (Kendra Saunders): Krizia Bajos
- Aquaman (Arthur Curry) and Red Hood (Jason Todd): Jordan Reynolds
- Poison Ivy (Dr. Pamela Lillian Isley): Jennifer Sun Bell
- Sinestro (Thaal Sinestro): Daman Mills
- Black Adam (Teth-Adam): Jerry Habibi
- Catwoman (Selina Kyle): Mela Lee
- Green Lantern (Hal Jordan): Zeke Alton
- Vixen (Mari McCabe): Yvonne Senat Jones
- Bane: Luis Bermudez
- The Flash (Barry Allen): Mark Whitten
- Black Canary (Dinah Lance): Alaina Wis
- Raven (Rachel Roth): Cia Court
- Harley Quinn (Harley Quinn): Jan Johns
- Cyborg (Victor Stone): Junior Nyong'o
- Blue Beetle (Jaime Reyes): Stephen Alcalá
- Green Arrow (Oliver Queen): Blythe Melin
- Mera: Alicyn Packard
- Deadshot (Floyd Lawton): Brent Mukai
Unvoiced characters in DC Dark Legion
While most characters in the game are fully voiced by Dark Legion voice actors, some still lack any audible dialogue. Furthermore, there are some whose voice actors have not been revealed so far.
The list of these characters is as follows:
- Arsenal
- Beast Boy
- Captain Cold
- Deathstroke
- Doctor Fate
- Lex Luthor
- Martian Manhunter
- Red Robin
- Scarecrow
- Shazam
- Starfire
- The Penguin
- Zatanna
