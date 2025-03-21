All DC Dark Legion voice actors we know so far

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Mar 21, 2025 21:38 IST
Taking a look at all Dark Legion voice actors (Image via FunPlus International AG)
Taking a look at all Dark Legion voice actors (Image via FunPlus International AG)

All DC Dark Legion voice actors have done an excellent job of adding depth and character to the heroes and villains in the game. Subtle factors like timbre, accent, and delivery hint at a character's origin story and help players further connect with them. That said, there are still numerous champions and NPCs in the game that have not been voiced.

Ad

This article lists all the DC Dark Legion voice actors that we know so far.

All known DC Dark Legion voice actors

Roger Craig Smith voices Batman Who Laughs and Batman (Image via FunPlus International AG)
Roger Craig Smith voices Batman Who Laughs and Batman (Image via FunPlus International AG)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

There are 50 champions in DC Dark Legion so far, and voice actors for these are revealed so far:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Nightwing (Dick Grayson): Yuri Lowenthal
  • The Batman Who Laughs and Batman (Bruce Wayne): Roger Craig Smith
  • Stargirl (Courtney Elizabeth Whitmore): Brec Bassinger
  • Batgirl (Barbara Gordon): Shelby Young
  • The Atom (Ray Palmer): Alejandro Saab
  • Jim Gordon (James Gordon): Roger Clark
  • Constantine (John Constantine): Darren Jacobs
  • Wonder Woman (Diana Prince): Courtenay Taylor
  • The Joker: J.P. Karliak
  • Killer Croc (Waylon Jones): Andrew Morgado
  • Superman (Clark Kent): Craig Lee Thomas
  • Robin (Damian Wayne): Ryan Colt Levy
  • Two-Face (Harvey Dent): Jeff Schine
  • Hawkgirl (Kendra Saunders): Krizia Bajos
  • Aquaman (Arthur Curry) and Red Hood (Jason Todd): Jordan Reynolds
  • Poison Ivy (Dr. Pamela Lillian Isley): Jennifer Sun Bell
  • Sinestro (Thaal Sinestro): Daman Mills
  • Black Adam (Teth-Adam): Jerry Habibi
  • Catwoman (Selina Kyle): Mela Lee
  • Green Lantern (Hal Jordan): Zeke Alton
  • Vixen (Mari McCabe): Yvonne Senat Jones
  • Bane: Luis Bermudez
  • The Flash (Barry Allen): Mark Whitten
  • Black Canary (Dinah Lance): Alaina Wis
  • Raven (Rachel Roth): Cia Court
  • Harley Quinn (Harley Quinn): Jan Johns
  • Cyborg (Victor Stone): Junior Nyong'o
  • Blue Beetle (Jaime Reyes): Stephen Alcalá
  • Green Arrow (Oliver Queen): Blythe Melin
  • Mera: Alicyn Packard
  • Deadshot (Floyd Lawton): Brent Mukai
Ad

Also read: DC: Dark Legion codes (March 2025)

Unvoiced characters in DC Dark Legion

While most characters in the game are fully voiced by Dark Legion voice actors, some still lack any audible dialogue. Furthermore, there are some whose voice actors have not been revealed so far.

The list of these characters is as follows:

  • Arsenal
  • Beast Boy
  • Captain Cold
  • Deathstroke
  • Doctor Fate
  • Lex Luthor
  • Martian Manhunter
  • Red Robin
  • Scarecrow
  • Shazam
  • Starfire
  • The Penguin
  • Zatanna

Check out our other articles on Mobile games:

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी