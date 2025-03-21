All DC Dark Legion voice actors we know so far

All DC Dark Legion voice actors have done an excellent job of adding depth and character to the heroes and villains in the game. Subtle factors like timbre, accent, and delivery hint at a character's origin story and help players further connect with them. That said, there are still numerous champions and NPCs in the game that have not been voiced.

This article lists all the DC Dark Legion voice actors that we know so far.

All known DC Dark Legion voice actors

Roger Craig Smith voices Batman Who Laughs and Batman (Image via FunPlus International AG)

There are 50 champions in DC Dark Legion so far, and voice actors for these are revealed so far:

Nightwing (Dick Grayson): Yuri Lowenthal

Yuri Lowenthal The Batman Who Laughs and Batman (Bruce Wayne): Roger Craig Smith

Roger Craig Smith Stargirl (Courtney Elizabeth Whitmore): Brec Bassinger

Brec Bassinger Batgirl (Barbara Gordon): Shelby Young

Shelby Young The Atom (Ray Palmer): Alejandro Saab

Alejandro Saab Jim Gordon (James Gordon): Roger Clark

Roger Clark Constantine (John Constantine): Darren Jacobs

Darren Jacobs Wonder Woman (Diana Prince): Courtenay Taylor

Courtenay Taylor The Joker: J.P. Karliak

J.P. Karliak Killer Croc (Waylon Jones): Andrew Morgado

Andrew Morgado Superman (Clark Kent): Craig Lee Thomas

Craig Lee Thomas Robin (Damian Wayne): Ryan Colt Levy

Ryan Colt Levy Two-Face (Harvey Dent): Jeff Schine

Jeff Schine Hawkgirl (Kendra Saunders): Krizia Bajos

Krizia Bajos Aquaman (Arthur Curry) and Red Hood (Jason Todd): Jordan Reynolds

Jordan Reynolds Poison Ivy (Dr. Pamela Lillian Isley): Jennifer Sun Bell

Jennifer Sun Bell Sinestro (Thaal Sinestro): Daman Mills

Daman Mills Black Adam (Teth-Adam): Jerry Habibi

Jerry Habibi Catwoman (Selina Kyle): Mela Lee

Mela Lee Green Lantern (Hal Jordan): Zeke Alton

Zeke Alton Vixen (Mari McCabe): Yvonne Senat Jones

Yvonne Senat Jones Bane: Luis Bermudez

Luis Bermudez The Flash (Barry Allen): Mark Whitten

Mark Whitten Black Canary (Dinah Lance): Alaina Wis

Alaina Wis Raven (Rachel Roth): Cia Court

Cia Court Harley Quinn (Harley Quinn): Jan Johns

Jan Johns Cyborg (Victor Stone): Junior Nyong'o

Junior Nyong'o Blue Beetle (Jaime Reyes): Stephen Alcalá

Stephen Alcalá Green Arrow (Oliver Queen): Blythe Melin

Blythe Melin Mera: Alicyn Packard

Alicyn Packard Deadshot (Floyd Lawton): Brent Mukai

Unvoiced characters in DC Dark Legion

While most characters in the game are fully voiced by Dark Legion voice actors, some still lack any audible dialogue. Furthermore, there are some whose voice actors have not been revealed so far.

The list of these characters is as follows:

Arsenal

Beast Boy

Captain Cold

Deathstroke

Doctor Fate

Lex Luthor

Martian Manhunter

Red Robin

Scarecrow

Shazam

Starfire

The Penguin

Zatanna

