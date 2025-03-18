All Champion cards in Clash Royale ranked

Champion cards in Clash Royale are highly sought after. Unlike regular cards, they are equipped with special abilities that players can activate at any time to gain a strategic advantage. Right now, the game features seven such cards: Archer Queen, Golden Knight, Mighty Miner, Monk, Skeleton King, Goblinstein, and Litte Prince.

This article ranks all the Champion cards in Clash Royale based on their usefulness and versatility.

Note: This ranking reflects the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

Ranking all Champion cards in Clash Royale

Champion cards in Clash Royale produce good results when used with the right allies. Below, these troops are ranked based on the overall utility they provide.

7) Golden Knight

Golden Knight is one of the least-used Champion cards in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Elixir cost: 4

4 Ability cost: 1

1 Ability cooldown: 8 seconds

Ability: Dashing Dash

When Dashing Dash is activated, the Golden Knight dashes to an enemy troop within a 5.5-tile radius and deals low damage. He continues to perform (up to) 10 more of these strikes, as long as there are enemies within range. If no target is in range when the ability is activated, the Golden Knight gains a movement speed buff, and the dash attack is performed once an enemy is in range.

Golden Knight's ability makes him a decent counter against swarms. However, he can be defeated by most moderate-health troops.

Additionally, if the swarm contains more than 11 units, the Golden Knight has to fight the remaining foes using his normal attacks. Therefore, he is one of the least-used Champion cards in Clash Royale.

Having said that certain Golden Knight decks that run cards like Baby Dragon and Phoenix can yield good results when used properly.

6) Little Prince

Little Prince is a good ranged attacker (Image via Supercell)

Elixir cost: 3

3 Ability cost: 3

3 Ability cooldown: 30 sec

Ability: Royal Rescue

Upon activation, Royal Rescue summons the Guardienne that knocks any enemy troops back and shields the Little Prince. The guard has high HP and targets only ground troops.

This ability is useful at times, but deploying it before the Little Prince perishes is quite challenging. Additionally, it is expensive and doesn't always guard the prince.

That said, Little Prince synergies include cards like Bats, Kinght, and Bomber, often producing good results.

5) Monk

The Monk's ability is often hard to activate at the precise time (Image via Supercell)

Elixir cost: 5

5 Ability cost: 1

1 Ability cooldown: 17 seconds

Ability: Pensive Protection

When this ability is activated, the Monk stands in place and reduces all incoming damage by 80%. He also deflects all projectiles, including spells like Goblin Barrel and Fireball.

This ability of the Monk can provide a lot of value but is often difficult to activate at the perfect time. Additionally, if there is an opposing Monk with a charged ability, players either deploy their spells at other locations or hold on to them.

4) Skeleton King

Skeleton King is one of the most used Champion cards in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Elixir cost: 4 elixir

4 elixir Ability cost: 2 elixir

2 elixir Ability cooldown: 20 seconds

Ability: Soul Summoning

When Skeleton King's ability is activated, he stops in his position and spawns skeletons in a 4-tile radius. The number of skeletons varies from six to 16 depending on the amount of souls the King has collected.

The Skeleton King is a reliable troop that can be a tank for the skeletons he creates. However, his ability cooldown is too high, and summoning the most amount of skeletons is often a challenge.

Best Skeleton King decks tend to run cards like Witch, Night Witch, and Mother Witch to help make the most out of its ability.

3) Mighty Miner

Cost: 4 elixir

4 elixir Ability cost: 1

1 Ability cooldown: 13 seconds

Ability: Explosive Escape

When the ability is activated, the Mighty Miner drops a bomb on his location and switches lanes.

Mighty Miner's ability to change lanes makes him a versatile troop. By changing lanes at the correct time, he can either evade danger or appear as a backup to aid friendly troops. It is also difficult to plan against him as he can always drastically change his position.

2) Archer Queen

The Archer Queen is one of the best Champion cards in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Cost: 5

5 Ability cost: 1

1 Ability cooldown: 17 sec

Ability: Cloaking Cape

When this ability is activated, the Archer Queen becomes invisible and untargetable. She also gains an 80% attack speed boost, while her movement speed receives a sizeable debuff. This ability is activated for 3.5 seconds.

The Archer Queen ability is easy to deploy and has a low cost. Furthermore, if the Queen is positioned properly before using the ability, she can counter small to moderate attack pushes.

Also read: Best Archer Queen decks in Clash Royale

1) Goblinstein

Expand Tweet

Cost: 2 elixir

2 elixir Ability cost: 2 elixir

2 elixir Ability Cooldown: 17 sec

Ability: Lightning Link

Using the ability creates a lightning link between the monster and the doctor that damages and shocks nearby targets every 0.5 seconds. All enemies within a two-tile range are targeted.

This is a well-rounded card that deploys two troops: Goblinstein and his monster, who has high HP and targets buildings. While the monster finds buildings to attack, it is protected by the Lightning Link ability that defeats most swarms. His coverage makes Goblinstein one of the best Champion cards in Clash Royale.

