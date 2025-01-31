Clash Royale Berserker card: Everything we know so far

Supercell is set to release The Clash Royale Berserker card in the game's February 2025 season. It will be a Common Clash Royale Troop and cost 2 elixir to deploy on the battlefield. The Berserker is a shot-statured melee attacker who wields two sharp axes to attack her foes. It has also been announced that players will be able to unlock her for free.

We highlight stats and details of the upcoming Clash Royale Berserker card.

Clash Royale Berserker card: Stats, mastery, and more

The Clash Royale Berserker card will have moderate HP and high attack. Additionally, she does rapid melee attacks to defeat her opponents. Here are the details of this card:

Stats:

The stats of a Level 11 Berserker in Clash Royale are as follows:

Damage 81 Damage per second 162 Hitpoints 832 Hit Speed 0.5s Target Ground Speed Fast Range Melee: Short

The stats of a max-level Berserker (Level 15) are given below:

Damage 119 Damage per second 238 Hitpoints 1209 Hit Speed 0.5s Target Ground Speed Fast Range Melee: Short

Masteries

Masteries in Clash Royale are a set of specific tasks that players complete using a specific card to earn rewards. The Mastery tasks for the Clash Royale Berserker card are as follows:

Set 1: Damage Dealer

Deal 97,500 Damage for 200 Berserker cards.

Deal 290,000 Damage for 2000 Gold.

Deal 485,000 Damage to get 150 Gems.

Set 2: Hit Maker

Hit enemies 1,800 times for 3,000 Gold.

Hit enemies 4,500 times for 200 Common Wild Cards.

Hit enemies 8,000 times for 5,000 Gold.

How to unlock Bersker in Clash Royale

The Berserker in Clash Royale will be unlockable after its release on February 3, 2025. Players will get the card for free, but acquiring further copies will cost money.

Additionally, the game will introduce a Berserker Tutorial tab, and completing it will reward a new banner and decoration.

Clash Royale Berserker: Interactions and comparisons

Here are some interactions and comparisons of the Berserker in Clash Royale:

The Berserker will have more hitpoints than a Barbarian and a little less than the Bandit. Therefore, she can act as a mini tank in some cases.

She will have higher DPS than Barbarian, Knight, and Goblin, thanks to her low hit time. However, she will do less damage per second than Bandit.

She will survive small spells like Zap, Fireball, and Poison. But Lightning and Rocket will easily knock her out.

The Clash Royale Rune Giant card will be a good partner for her, as Berserker's quick attack will help her utilize the boost often.

