  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Clash Royale Berserker card: Everything we know so far

Clash Royale Berserker card: Everything we know so far

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Jan 31, 2025 15:15 IST
Berserker is arriving soon in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)
Berserker is arriving soon in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Supercell is set to release The Clash Royale Berserker card in the game's February 2025 season. It will be a Common Clash Royale Troop and cost 2 elixir to deploy on the battlefield. The Berserker is a shot-statured melee attacker who wields two sharp axes to attack her foes. It has also been announced that players will be able to unlock her for free.

We highlight stats and details of the upcoming Clash Royale Berserker card.

Clash Royale Berserker card: Stats, mastery, and more

also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The Clash Royale Berserker card will have moderate HP and high attack. Additionally, she does rapid melee attacks to defeat her opponents. Here are the details of this card:

Stats:

The stats of a Level 11 Berserker in Clash Royale are as follows:

Damage81
Damage per second162
Hitpoints832
Hit Speed0.5s
Target Ground
SpeedFast
RangeMelee: Short

The stats of a max-level Berserker (Level 15) are given below:

Damage119
Damage per second238
Hitpoints1209
Hit Speed0.5s
Target Ground
SpeedFast
RangeMelee: Short

Also read: Clash Royale Mega Knight Evolution

Masteries

Masteries in Clash Royale are a set of specific tasks that players complete using a specific card to earn rewards. The Mastery tasks for the Clash Royale Berserker card are as follows:

Set 1: Damage Dealer

  • Deal 97,500 Damage for 200 Berserker cards.
  • Deal 290,000 Damage for 2000 Gold.
  • Deal 485,000 Damage to get 150 Gems.

Set 2: Hit Maker

  • Hit enemies 1,800 times for 3,000 Gold.
  • Hit enemies 4,500 times for 200 Common Wild Cards.
  • Hit enemies 8,000 times for 5,000 Gold.

How to unlock Bersker in Clash Royale

The Berserker in Clash Royale will be unlockable after its release on February 3, 2025. Players will get the card for free, but acquiring further copies will cost money.

Additionally, the game will introduce a Berserker Tutorial tab, and completing it will reward a new banner and decoration.

Also read: All Champion Cards in Clash Royale

Clash Royale Berserker: Interactions and comparisons

Here are some interactions and comparisons of the Berserker in Clash Royale:

  • The Berserker will have more hitpoints than a Barbarian and a little less than the Bandit. Therefore, she can act as a mini tank in some cases.
  • She will have higher DPS than Barbarian, Knight, and Goblin, thanks to her low hit time. However, she will do less damage per second than Bandit.
  • She will survive small spells like Zap, Fireball, and Poison. But Lightning and Rocket will easily knock her out.
  • The Clash Royale Rune Giant card will be a good partner for her, as Berserker's quick attack will help her utilize the boost often.

Check out our other articles on Clash Royale:

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी