Is Clash Royale worth playing in 2025?

In recent times, Clash Royale has sparked controversy among fans due to its shift toward a pay-to-win model. While some continue to remain devoted to the game, others express frustration, fueling ongoing debates online. Some argue that the game is dead while others think it is thriving. However, the truth about Clash Royale's state in 2025 likely falls somewhere in the middle.

This article explains how the game is only enjoyable for premium players while the majority have to struggle.

Card Evolutions: Strict pay-to-win model

Clash Royale's evolutionary mechanic introduced what many players considered the beginning of an overly monetized era. Four powerful evolutions were released, but unlocking these without spending money seemed impossible. Weeks of gameplay would net players only a fraction of what was required unless they paid $100 USD for a special offer.

Over time, monthly evolutions became the norm. Accessing them required purchasing the Pass Royale ($15 per month), and even then, getting older shards involved grinding through the Season Shop. Many think that this pay-to-win approach alienated players unwilling to spend.

Tower Troops and monopolizing gameplay

Dagger Duchess (Image via Supercell)

Tower troops, such as the Cannoneer and the Dagger Duchess, further fueled frustration. Initially locked behind $50 offers, these cards dominated the meta, creating a clear gap between spenders and free-to-play players. By the time free methods of acquisition were introduced, the damage was already done, and the competitive integrity of the game had eroded.

The competitive scene: A shadow of its former self

Evolved Mega Knight (Image via Supercell)

The shift from a skill-based, balanced game to one dominated by pay-to-win elements has severely impacted the game's competitive landscape. Evolutions and tower troops overshadow strategic gameplay, turning matches into races to out-cycle overpowered cards. This has disheartened long-time players and tarnished the game’s reputation as a once-premier competitive mobile title.

Final verdict on Clash Royale

A group of Berserker Barbarians (Image via Supercell)

Clash Royale in 2025 feels like a shell of its former self, a game weighed down by questionable decisions and lost potential. While the core gameplay remains unique, it’s overshadowed by relentless monetization.

If you're looking for a mobile game to invest your time in, there are better options out there. However, if you're willing to tolerate its flaws for brief moments of nostalgia or entertainment, this game might still hold some value.

