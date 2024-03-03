How to get Star Points in Clash Royale

Star Points in Clash Royale serve as a valuable currency, allowing players to add cosmetic flair to their favorite cards within the game. Earning these Star Points is a key aspect of progression as they help to increase the Star Level in Clash Royale. Star Points are only accessible once the players reach King Tower Level 6 or above, and there are several ways to earn them.

This article provides a comprehensive guide on how to accumulate Star Points in Clash Royale.

Ways to earn Star Points in Clash Royale

1) Chest openings

Tower Troop Chest (Image via RoyaleAPI)

One of the fundamental ways to accrue Star Points in Clash Royale is through the opening of chests. Whenever you open any chests acquired through gameplay or purchases, you will receive Star Points alongside their card rewards.

The amount of Star Points received corresponds to the rarity of the cards obtained. The Common Card gets one Star Points, the Rare Card gets 10 Star Points, whereas the Epic and Legendary cards get 100 & 1000 Star Points, respectively.

2) Clan donations

Clan in the game (Image via Supercell)

Collaboration within your clan also presents an opportunity to earn Star Points. Before donations, you need to tap on your XP bar and toggle it for Star Points. Donating cards to fellow clan members contributes to their progression and yields Star Points in return.

The number of Star Points awarded varies based on the rarity of the donated card. Interestingly, the Star Points rewarded through donations differ from those obtained via chest openings.

3) Troop upgrades

Troops in the game (Image via Supercell)

Upgrading your troops also helps you to earn Star Points. You need to toggle the XP points for the Star Points before you upgrade your troops' level. Higher King Tower Levels grant you enhanced card stats and more Star Points as a reward.

After upgrading your card to the highest level, you can trade them with even more Star Points in Clash Royale.

How to maximize Star Point acquisition in Clash Royale?

Max-level cards (Image via Supercell)

Here are the strategies to accumulate maximum Star Points in Clash Royale:

Focus on acquiring max-level cards: By acquiring max-level cards either by trading, clan donation, or upgradation, you can accumulate large amounts of Star Points.

By acquiring max-level cards either by trading, clan donation, or upgradation, you can accumulate large amounts of Star Points. Active participation in clan activities: Engage actively with your clan by both donating and requesting cards. It will help you foster a sense of camaraderie among your clan members, which will help you in your Star Points acquisition journey.

Engage actively with your clan by both donating and requesting cards. It will help you foster a sense of camaraderie among your clan members, which will help you in your Star Points acquisition journey. Strategic chest management: Manage your chest openings strategically. Prioritize unlocking chests that offer the potential for higher rarity cards, thereby increasing your chances of earning more Star Points per opening.

In Clash Royale, Star Points serve as a valuable resource for enhancing the visual appeal of your cards while also reflecting your dedication to the game. By leveraging the above-mentioned tips and strategies, you can steadily accumulate Star Points in the game.

