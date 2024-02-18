How to increase Star Levels in Clash Royale

The pursuit of Star Levels in Clash Royale offers an alluring level of in-game cosmetic customization. They are earned by converting Star Points into golden upgrades and particle effects that make cards seem better in combat. A thorough grasp of the game's mechanics and strategic gaming are necessary to unlock and raise Star Levels.

Players explore multiple paths to improve their card collection, from obtaining max-level cards into Star Points to earning Star Points by achieving King Level 6.

This tutorial provides a thorough road map for cosmetic advancement as it delves into the strategies and nuances of raising Star Levels in Clash Royale.

Ways to increase Star Levels in Clash Royale

1) Unlocking Star Points

Max Star Level Hog Rider (Image via Supercell)

Players must first unlock Star Points to start raising their Star Levels in Clash Royale. The main way to obtain these points is to level up to King Level 6, at which point they begin to show up in the Experience bar.

One can also earn Star Points through upgrades and card donations, with the quantity of Star Points awarded based on the level of experience attained.

2) Collecting max-level cards

Max Star Level Knight (Image via Supercell)

To get Star Points, gathering max-level cards is one of the main ways. Players receive Star Points and gold as they gather cards in Clash Royale that have reached their maximum level, whether through trading, chests, or store purchases.

Depending on the card's rarity, a player can earn one Star Point for every 20 gold spent on common cards and 1 Star Point for every 20 gold spent on legendary cards.

3) Transforming cards into Star Points

Max Star Level Skeletons (Image via Supercell)

By buying cards from the store, players can also instantly convert max-level cards into Star Points. With this method, the cards are promptly converted into Star Points, and the player receives a refund for half of the gold in Clash Royale they spent on the transaction.

For gamers who have extra gold to invest, this provides a quicker way to get Star Points.

4) Leveraging Trade Tokens to increase Star Levels in Clash Royale

Max Star Level Mega Knight (Image via Supercell)

Another way to get Star Points is using Trade Tokens, which will cost you less money. Players can gain Star Points at a lower cost by using trade tokens to purchase Star Points rather than having them overflow and convert into money.

This approach is more cost-effective than buying Star Points from the shop since it gives you one Star Point for every gold spent on non-legendary cards and two gold for legendary cards.

5) Limitations and exceptions

Max Star Level cards (Image via Supercell)

It's crucial to remember that not every card helps you accrue Star Points. It will not be awarded for cards that a player has gathered enough of to upgrade to the highest level but has not yet done so.

This exclusion makes sure that players don't hoard duplicate cards to get Star Points but instead concentrate on improving their cards.

Lastly, to utilize Star Points for upgrading cards to Star Levels in Clash Royale, players must have a level 6 King Tower. Star Levels can be applied to cards at levels 7, 10, and 13, enhancing their visual appearance in battles.

It's important to remember that Star Levels are purely cosmetic and do not affect gameplay mechanics or interactions.