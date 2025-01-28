All Super Cards in Clash Royale

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Jan 28, 2025 16:53 IST
There are 12 Super Cards in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)
Super Cards in Clash Royale are temporary buildings and troops, available during special events like the ongoing Super Cards Draft Challenge. These cards are similar to normal troops, but come equipped with special abilities and boosted stats. For instance, the Super Mini PEKKA has an increased attack stat as compared to its regular counterpart.

Currently, there are 12 Super Cards in Clash Royale, and all of them come equipped with special boosts or abilities. These cards also cost more to deploy in most cases.

With that said, this article highlights all the Super Cards in Clash Royale, as of January 2025.

Super Mini PEKKA and other Super Cards in Clash Royale

Since Super Cards are only accessible during special events, they are placed at level 11. So, all the stats mentioned in this article are at that level. Here are all the Super Cards in Clash Royale as of January 2025:

1) Super Mini PEKKA

The Super Mini PEKKA is one of the first Super Cards in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)
Ability: The Super Mini PEKKA in Clash Royale has a pretty strong attack stat and can defeat all enemies in a single hit. It also drops a pancake every 5 seconds that heals itself and its allies. Notably, it defeats troops equipped with shields in two strikes, one for breaking the shield and the second for defeating the enemy.

Its stats are as follows:

Elixir cost5
Hitpoints1573
Attack120,998
TargetsGound
Hit Speed1.6 seconds

2) Super Knight

Ability: When the Super Knight is not attacking, he and all other friendly troops — within a 6-tile radius — take only 1 damage per enemy attack.

The stats of a Super Knight in Clash Royale are as follows:

Elixir cost5
Hitpoints2030
Attack230
TargetsGound
Hit Speed1.2 seconds

3) Super Archers

Ability: The Super Archers in Clash Royale fire arrows that pierce and push back any troops they target. These projectiles travel 10 tiles and do not move buildings.

Stats:

Elixir cost3
Hitpoints701
Attack121
Targets
Ground and air
Hit Speed2 Seconds

4) Party Hut

The Party Hut spawns Spear Goblins (Image via Supercell)
Ability: The Party Hut in Clash Royale is similar to the Goblin Hut, with the addition of a Dart Goblin atop that fires darts for extra protection. Once defeated, the hut spawns 3 Goblins, 3 Spear Goblins, and a Goblin Brawler.

Stats:

Elixir cost5
Hitpoints851
Attack131
Targets
Ground and air
Hit Speed1.1 Seconds

5) Super Magic Archer

Abilities: Super Magic Archer fires projectiles that travel through enemies and turns them into allies for a few seconds. This effect works on the entire enemy army, except the King tower.

Stats:

Elixir cost5
Hitpoints701
Attack1
Targets
Ground and air
Hit Speed2 Seconds

6) Super Lava Hound

Ability: Upon defeat, the Super Lava Hound deals area damage and spawns two smaller Lava Hounds. These Hounds erupt into small laval pups upon destruction.

Stats:

Elixir cost8
Hitpoints3388
Attack54
TargetsBuildings
Hit Speed1.7 Seconds

7) Super Witch

The Super Witch has combined powers of Witch, Night Witch, and Mother Witch (Image via Supercell)
Ability: The Super Witch summons 4 bats and 4 skeletons alternatively. The first group spawned always consists of skeletons. Also, any troops attacked by the Super Witch's projectiles get cursed and turn into hogs upon defeat.

Stats

Elixir cost5
Hitpoints1064
Attack133
Targets
Ground and air
First Hit Speed0.25 seconds
Hit Speed1.25 seconds

8) Barbarian Launcher

Ability: This building works similarly to the Mortar, but it fires Barbrains instead of regular projectiles. The spawned Barbarians are level 11 and target all ground enemies.

Stats:

Elixir cost5
Hitpoints1472
Attack
Spawns a Barbarian
TargetsGround
First Hit Speed1 second
Hit Speed3 seconds

The Barbarian Launcher is one of the latest Super Cards in Clash Royale.

9) Wizard Trio

Ability: The Wizard Trio deploys all three types of wizards: Normal Wizard, Ice Wizard, and Electro Wizard into the arena. These troops function normally but the player gets 12 elixirs worth of troops at a cost of 7.

Stats:

Hitpoints:

Wizard720
Ice Wizard688
Electro Wizard713

Damage

Wizard281
Ice Wizard90
Electro Wizard220

Hit Speed:

Wizard1.4 seconds
Ice Wizard1.7 seconds
Electro Wizard1.8 Seconds

10) Super Ice Golem

Super Ice Golem freezes the enemy army (Image via Supercell)
Ability: The Super Ice Golem freezes the entire enemy army in the arena, this includes the King Tower, Princess Towers, and any spawned troops. It also deals low death damage that defeats all swarms.

Stats:

Elixir cost4
Hitpoints3630
Attack121
TargetsBuildings
First Hit Speed1 Second
Hit Speed2.5 Seconds

11) Party Rocket

Ability: The Party Rocket is a spell that defeats all troops in the target area and turns them into Goblins. Do note that this spell does not damage the crown towers.

Stats:

Elixir cost5
Goblin Hitpoints202
Goblin Attack120
TargetsBuildings
Radius4 tiles

12) Santa Hog Rider

Ability: The Santa Hog Rider drops presents every 3 seconds. When a friendly troop passes through them, a Rage, Heal, or Invisibility spell is activated. The first present is dropped a second after the troop is deployed.

Stats:

Elixir cost5
Hitpoints1694
Attack320
TargetsBuildings
Hit Speed1.6 seconds

