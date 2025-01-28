All Super Cards in Clash Royale

Super Cards in Clash Royale are temporary buildings and troops, available during special events like the ongoing Super Cards Draft Challenge. These cards are similar to normal troops, but come equipped with special abilities and boosted stats. For instance, the Super Mini PEKKA has an increased attack stat as compared to its regular counterpart.
Currently, there are 12 Super Cards in Clash Royale, and all of them come equipped with special boosts or abilities. These cards also cost more to deploy in most cases.
With that said, this article highlights all the Super Cards in Clash Royale, as of January 2025.
Super Mini PEKKA and other Super Cards in Clash Royale
Since Super Cards are only accessible during special events, they are placed at level 11. So, all the stats mentioned in this article are at that level. Here are all the Super Cards in Clash Royale as of January 2025:
1) Super Mini PEKKA
Ability: The Super Mini PEKKA in Clash Royale has a pretty strong attack stat and can defeat all enemies in a single hit. It also drops a pancake every 5 seconds that heals itself and its allies. Notably, it defeats troops equipped with shields in two strikes, one for breaking the shield and the second for defeating the enemy.
Its stats are as follows:
2) Super Knight
Ability: When the Super Knight is not attacking, he and all other friendly troops — within a 6-tile radius — take only 1 damage per enemy attack.
The stats of a Super Knight in Clash Royale are as follows:
3) Super Archers
Ability: The Super Archers in Clash Royale fire arrows that pierce and push back any troops they target. These projectiles travel 10 tiles and do not move buildings.
Stats:
4) Party Hut
Ability: The Party Hut in Clash Royale is similar to the Goblin Hut, with the addition of a Dart Goblin atop that fires darts for extra protection. Once defeated, the hut spawns 3 Goblins, 3 Spear Goblins, and a Goblin Brawler.
Stats:
5) Super Magic Archer
Abilities: Super Magic Archer fires projectiles that travel through enemies and turns them into allies for a few seconds. This effect works on the entire enemy army, except the King tower.
Stats:
6) Super Lava Hound
Ability: Upon defeat, the Super Lava Hound deals area damage and spawns two smaller Lava Hounds. These Hounds erupt into small laval pups upon destruction.
Stats:
7) Super Witch
Ability: The Super Witch summons 4 bats and 4 skeletons alternatively. The first group spawned always consists of skeletons. Also, any troops attacked by the Super Witch's projectiles get cursed and turn into hogs upon defeat.
Stats
8) Barbarian Launcher
Ability: This building works similarly to the Mortar, but it fires Barbrains instead of regular projectiles. The spawned Barbarians are level 11 and target all ground enemies.
Stats:
The Barbarian Launcher is one of the latest Super Cards in Clash Royale.
9) Wizard Trio
Ability: The Wizard Trio deploys all three types of wizards: Normal Wizard, Ice Wizard, and Electro Wizard into the arena. These troops function normally but the player gets 12 elixirs worth of troops at a cost of 7.
Stats:
Hitpoints:
Damage
Hit Speed:
10) Super Ice Golem
Ability: The Super Ice Golem freezes the entire enemy army in the arena, this includes the King Tower, Princess Towers, and any spawned troops. It also deals low death damage that defeats all swarms.
Stats:
11) Party Rocket
Ability: The Party Rocket is a spell that defeats all troops in the target area and turns them into Goblins. Do note that this spell does not damage the crown towers.
Stats:
12) Santa Hog Rider
Ability: The Santa Hog Rider drops presents every 3 seconds. When a friendly troop passes through them, a Rage, Heal, or Invisibility spell is activated. The first present is dropped a second after the troop is deployed.
Stats:
