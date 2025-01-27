Clash Royale Super Cards Draft: Schedule, rewards, and more

  • home icon
By Ayush Raturi
Modified Jan 27, 2025 18:44 IST
The Super Cards Draft event has arrived in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)
The Clash Royale Super Cards Draft event has arrived and will be the last event of the January 2025 season. It follows a triple-draft rule and features super cards, the boosted variants of regular Clash Royale cards. Additionally, an event-exclusive reward banner is up for grabs and will be given to players who complete the event challenge.

This article highlights the schedule, rewards, and other details of the Clash Royale Super Cards Draft event.

Everything you need to know about the Clash Royale Super Cards Draft event

Schedule

The Super Cards Draft event arrived on January 27 and will be available till February 3, 2025. In Clash Royale, the events occur in two phases: Free mode and event challenge mode.

The free mode will be live from January 27 to February 3, 2025, whereas the event challenge will be active from January 31 to February 3, 2025.

Rewards

Reward banner for the Clash Royale Super Cards Draft challenge (Image via Supercell)
The free mode and event challenge feature different sets of rewards:

Free mode rewards

Players will win Season Tokens in free mode. The breakdown is as follows:

  • Destroy enemy crown tower: 100 Season Tokens
  • Defend a crown tower: 50 Season Tokens
  • Spend an elixir: 1 Season Token
  • Win multiplier: 1.5x

Notably, players can win up to 1000 tokens every day in free mode.

Event challenge

The event challenge will reward the following:

  • Season Tokens for each win.
  • Event-exclusive banner decoration.

Other details of the Super Draft event

Here are other details of the Clash Royale Super Cards Draft event:

  • The event matches will follow a triple-draft theme, where one of the choices will contain Super Cards.
  • The event features the following Supercards: Super Ice Golem, Santa Hog Rider, Super Magic Archer, Super Witch, Super Archer, Super Mini PEKKA, Super Lavahound, Super Knight, Super Party Rocket, Party Hut, and Wizard Trio.
  • Only players who are King Level 8 or above can participate.
  • In the event challenge, players who lose three battles will be eliminated, and re-entering the challenge will cost gems. However, players who purchased the Season Pass will get free retries.
  • Matchmaking in event challenges is based on the number of wins, rather than the trophy count.
  • Winning events battles will reward chests if slots are available.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
हिन्दी