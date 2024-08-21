Wizard Trio in Clash Royale Super Cards Draft: Abilities, strategies, and more

Wizard Trio in Clash Royale is a temporary card that is only available in certain in-game events and challenges. Currently, it is one of the featured Super Cards in the Super Cards Draft challenge that will run till August 26, 2024. The Wizard Trio is a legendary card that takes seven elixirs to deploy. Additionally, it summons a group of all three wizards: Wizard, Ice Wizard, and Electro Wizard.
For those curious, this article highlights the Wizard Trio in Clash Royale.
What to know about Wizard Trio in Clash Royale
Abilities
The Wizard Trio in Clash Royale summons three wizards:
- Ice Wizard: He shoots Ice Shards that do low damage and slow down the enemy. Additionally, he does spawn damage.
- Electro Wizards: He zaps foes with his electricity attacks. Additionally, he zaps a small area when spawned.
- Wizard: He fires small fireballs at his enemies.
If deployed individually, the wizards would cost 12 elixirs, making the Wizard Trio card a better deal.
Stats
In the Clash Royale Super Draft challenge, all cards are of level 11. Here are the stats of the Wizard Trio at level 11:
Hitpoints
- Wizard: 720
- Ice Wizard: 688
- Electro Wizard: 713
Damage
- Wizard: 281
- Ice Wizard: 52
- Electro Wizard: 159
Hit Speed
- Wizard: 1.4 seconds
- Ice Wizard: 1.7 seconds
- Electro Wizard: 1.8 seconds
Additionally, the Wizard Trio is deployed in 0.3 seconds.
Strategies for Wizard Trio in Clash Royale
All three troops in the Wizard Trio have medium hit points. Therefore, spells like Poison, Fire Ball, Lighting, and Rocket can defeat them for a positive elixir trade.
While playing the Wizard Trio, try to bait out any of these spells. The card has a very high DPS when paired with the Slow Down and Stun abilities of Ice Wizard and Electro Wizard. This combination makes the trio very effective against most tanks. Additionally, the area damage of Wizard provides coverage against swarms.
Although it has a very high DPS, Wizard Trio is best suited for defense. It can counter most pushes for a positive elixir trade.
Additionally, if Wizard Trio is placed in the enemy territory, the wizards can be countered by spawn attackers like Mega Knight. Even Mini PEKKA can defeat one or two of the wizards if placed properly.
