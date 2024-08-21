Super Magic Archer in Clash Royale Super Cards Draft: Abilities, strategies, and more

Super Magic Archer in Clash Royale is only available occasionally. Currently, this event-exclusive card is featured in the Super Cards Draft Challenge along with a few other Super Cards. It is a Legendary troop that costs 5 elixir to deploy. Additionally, he has high attack ranged paired with a low attack stat.

Here's a brief highlight of the Super Magic Archer in Clash Royale.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Super Magic Archer in Clash Royale: Essential details

Trending

Ability

The Super Magic Archer's arrows have a hypnotizing effect. Whenever they come in contact with a foe, it temporarily becomes an ally of the Magic Archer. Additionally, once this effect wears off, it can be reapplied with another Super Magic Archer attack.

The arrows of Magic Archer and Super Magic Archer can pierce through enemies, so a single attack can convert numerous enemy troops.

Stats

In the Clash Royale Super Draft Challenge, all cards are placed at Level 11. Here are the stats of a Super Magic Archer at that level:

Hit Points 701 Area Damage 1 Targets Air and Ground Attack Range Seven tiles Hit Speed Two seconds Speed Medium

Super Magic Archer will attack enemies if they are within seven tiles; however, the arrow will travel for 11 tiles and convert all enemy troops. Additionally, the troop does one damage, which cannot even defeat a Level 1 Skelton with 32 HP.

Also read: Super Mini PEKKA in Clash Royale Super Cards Draft: Ability, strategies, and more

Strategies for Super Magic Archer in Clash Royale

The Super Magic Archer can hypnotize enemy units, which includes the Princess Tower. Once a Princess Tower is converted, it will attack the King Tower, which will activate it. This will give the opponent an extra attacker for the rest of the game.

Additionally, use the Super Magic Archer when the opponent invests a significant amount of elixir. Since the arrows can pierce through enemies, the whole attack push will fight for your king. Similarly, if the opponent has a Super Magic Archer, commit to a push after the troop is used.

For Countering Super Magic Archer in Clash Royale, use troops that can one-shot him like Mini PEKKA and PEKKA. Additionally, Lightning and Poison Spells defeat this troop before he gets to use his attack. Notably, Fire Ball cannot fully defeat a Super Magic Archer, but a direct hit from the spell will leave him with just 12 HP.

Check out our other coverage on Clash of Clans

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!