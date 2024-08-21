Royal Giant Evolution is one of the most popular attacking tanks in Clash Royale. It is ideal for mid-ladder and higher arenas. Players can unlock it using six evolution shards. This character has a special ability that allows him to damage enemy troops within a 2.5 radius and knock them back. A max level Royal Giant Evolution has 4597 health and deals 446 damage.

This article lists the best decks to counter Royal Giant Evolution in Clash Royale

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

What are the best Clash Royale decks to counter Royal Giant Evolution?

1) Hog Pekka Horde Exec

Hog Pekka Horde Exec deck (Image via Supercell)

The Hog Pekka Horde Exec deck in Clash Royale contains the following cards:

Zap Evolution (This card costs 2 elixir)

Hog Rider (This card costs 4 elixir)

Pekka (This card costs 7 elixir)

Minion Horde (This card costs 5 elixir)

Skeleton Army (This card costs 3 elixir)

Fireball (This card costs 4 elixir)

Goblin Gang (This card costs 3 elixir)

Executioner (This card costs 5 elixir)

Hog Pekka Horde Exec is one of the best Hog Rider decks in Clash Royale. It uses Hog Rider, Pekka, and Goblin Gang as the primary attackers who must take down the enemy's crown tower.

Players can use Minion Horde or Skeleton Army to counter Royal Giant Evolution. Pekka deals massive damage and can easily take down the unit in a few hits.

Fireball, Zap Evolution, and Executioner are the defenders of the deck, tasked with stopping the enemy's counter push and taking down the tanks.

2) EBarbs Loon Wiz Freeze

EBarbs Loon Wiz Freeze deck in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

The EBarbs Loon Wiz Freeze deck contains the following cards:

Firecracker Evolution (This card costs 3 elixir)

Barbarians Evolution(This card costs 5 elixir)

Mega Knight (This card costs 7 elixir)

Balloon (This card costs 5 elixir)

Arrows (This card costs 3 elixir)

Freeze (This card costs 4 elixir)

Wizard (This card costs 5 elixir)

Elite Barbarians (This card costs 6 elixir)

EBarbs Loon Wiz Freeze uses Elite Barbarians, Balloon, and Freeze to take down the enemy's crown tower.

Meanwhile, Barbarians Evolution is used to counter Royal Giant Evolution as it can surround the tank and deal massive damage. Players can also use Elite Barbarians and Mega Knight to take down Royal Giant Evolution.

Players should deploy Arrows with Balloons and Firecracker Evolution with Elite Barbarians to counter army swarms. Mega Knight's jump ability can also be used to take down army swarms, particularly mid attackers. Once the enemy's troops are destroyed, players should start a Mega Knight counter push with Wizard and Firecracker Evolution.

3) LumberLoon Witch Bats

LumberLoon Witch Bats (Image via Supercell)

The LumberLoon Witch Bats deck in Clash Royale contains the following cards:

Valkyrie Evolution (This card costs 4 elixir)

Royal Recruits Evolution(This card costs 7 elixir)

Inferno Tower (This card costs 5 elixir)

Balloon (This card costs 5 elixir)

Arrows (This card costs 3 elixir)

Lumberjack (This card costs 4 elixir)

Witch (This card costs 5 elixir)

Bats (This card costs 2 elixir)

LumberLoon Witch Bats can be used both in multiplayer and tournament battles. It uses Lumberjack and Balloon to take down the enemy's crown tower. Meanwhile, Inferno Tower is the primary counter Royal Giant Evolution.

Arrows can be used to protect Balloon from army swarms. Bats, Witch, and Valkyrie Evolution can take down the enemy's tanks and mini-tanks.

Players can start a counter push with Royal Recruits Evolution after taking down the enemy's troops.

