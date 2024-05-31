5 best Hog Rider decks in Clash Royale in 2024

Clash Royale is one of the most popular mobile strategy games worldwide, as players have a lot of cards to test in their 8-card deck and entertain themselves. Building a strong 8-card deck to acquire trophies involves choosing the best card combinations. Players should pick the right combination of attackers, tanks, spells, and more if they want to get favorable results in this game.

Hog Rider is one of the most popular cards in this title and is used by almost every player, so it is crucial to find other troops that can be used with this unit to build a powerful deck. This article will offer the five best Hog Rider decks that can be used by Clash Royale players in 2024.

Note: This article is based on author's opinion

Best Hog Rider decks in Clash Royale (2024)

1) Valkyrie Hog Rider

Hog Rider Valkyrie deck (Image via SuperCell)

The Valkyrie Hog Rider deck is one of the most used ones in Clash Royale. Using Hog Riders with Valkyrie is one of the best ways to utilize the former. You can add low-elixir items to this deck to take down enemy swamps and prevent counterattacks.

Players should continuously use Firecrackers and Valkyrie, along with Hog Rider, to take down enemy towers. Enemy counterattacks should be defended against with Skeletons, Spirits, and Log.

The Hog Rider Valkyrie 8-deck includes the following cards:

Hog Rider

Valkyrie

Log

Skeletons

Ice Spirit

Earthquake/Zap

Firecracker

Tesla

2) PEKKA Hog eWiz Breakdown

This is a high-elixir deck but still worth using as it contains the right combination of cards to defend against enemies and attack opponents' towers.

As explained in the video above by @Jylux, players should break down their troops in multiple combinations when attacking. For instance, PEKKA could be paired with Electro Wizard and Hog Rider with Princess. This will help both the high-damage cards take down enemy towers and swamps.

Players can make certain changes to this deck based on their preferences and use it in the Magical Trio Challenge.

The PEKKA Hog eWiz Breakdown 8-deck in Clash Royale includes the following cards:

Hog Rider

PEKKA

Zap

Ice Spirit

Bats

Electro Wizard

Princess

Guards

3) Hog Rider Earthquake

This is the same deck that was used by Fav Gaming player Jack to help his team reach Clash Royale finals back in 2019. Hog Rider Earthquake, similar to Valkyrie Hog Rider deck, emphasizes the use of Valkyrie with Hog Rider. Other low-elixir cards in this deck are used to take down enemy army swamps.

To counter the foe's main attack, players should use the Bomb Tower in the middle of friendly territory.

The Hog Rider Earthquake 8-deck includes the following cards:

Hog Rider

Valkyrie

Bomb Tower

Earthquake

Archers

Bats

Zap

Barbarian Barrel

4) Hog Rider Mega Knight

Mega Knight Hog Rider deck (Image via SuperCell)

The Hog Rider Mega Knight cycle is a high-attack-card strategy where players use the most dangerous attackers — like Hog Rider, Mega Knight, and Hunter — all together. This deck focuses on using Hog Rider as a tower destructor with Mega Knight and Hunter as backup cards to protect it.

Log and Bats are used to safeguard Mega Knight and Hunter from immediate counter swamps. Bandit and Lightning can be utilized offensively and defensively to take down enemy towers and armies.

The Hog Rider Mega Knight cycle in Clash Royale contains the following cards:

Hog Rider

Mega Knight

Bandit

Lightning

Log

Bats

Guards

Hunter

5) Hog Rider Mini Pekka

This is the most basic yet most powerful Hog Rider deck. It can be used in almost any Arena, as most of its cards are easily available. This deck contains Mini Pekka, Hog Rider, and Valkyrie as attackers, along with Arrows, Fire Spirits, Skeletons, Minion Horde, and Cannon Cart as defenders.

Your attack with this deck should focus on dropping two different card cycles, namely Mini Pekka with Minion Horde as well as Hog Rider with Valkyrie. Arrows and Fire Spirits are used to counter enemy army swamps. Cannon Cart and Skeletons are used to slow down enemy troops from advancing.

The Hog Rider Mini Pekka cycle in Clash Royale contains the following cards:

Hog Rider

Valkyrie

Mini Pekka

Skeletons

Minion Horde

Cannon Cart

Arrows

Fire Spirits

That's it for this article. For more such content, follow Sportskeeda.

