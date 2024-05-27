Best Clash Royale decks for Magical Trio Challenge

By Raunak Bose
Modified Jun 04, 2024 06:15 GMT
Best Clash Royale decks for Magical Trio Challenge
Best Clash Royale decks for Magical Trio Challenge (Image via Supercell)

Utilizing the best Clash Royale decks for Magical Trio Challenge will help you accumulate easy wins. That said, you must have adequate knowledge regarding the game and its mechanics. This will help you understand the role of every card in these selections.

In this article, we will run through the best Clash Royale decks for Magical Trio Challenge, including all the cards required and their elixir costs.

5 best Clash Royale decks for Magical Trio Challenge

Listed below are some of the best Clash Royale decks for Magical Trio Challenge:

1) Magical Trio with Mega Knight and Hog Rider

Wizard Evolution (Image via Supercell)
Wizard Evolution (Image via Supercell)

This deck is well-balanced and should yield good results. It has an average elixir cost of 3.5:

also-read-trending Trending
  • Magical Trio with the Ice Wizard, Electro Wizard, and Wizard: This card costs seven elixir
  • Hog Rider: This card costs four elixir
  • Arrows: This card costs three elixir
  • Knight: This card costs three elixir
  • Mega Knight: This card costs seven elixir
  • Firecracker: This card costs three elixir
  • Mini Pekka: This card costs four elixir
  • Tesla: This card costs four elixir

2) Magical trio with Royal Hogs and Executioner

Wizard (Image via Supercell)
Wizard (Image via Supercell)

This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.8 and contains the following cards:

  • Magical Trio with the Ice Wizard, Electro Wizard, and Wizard: This card costs seven elixir
  • Royal Hogs: This card costs five elixir
  • Firecracker: This card costs three elixir
  • Skeletons: This card costs one elixir
  • Executioner: This card costs five elixir
  • Inferno Dragon: This card costs four elixir
  • Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir
  • Tornado: This card costs three elixir

3) Magical Trio with Mega Knight and Little Prince

Ice Wizard (Image via Supercell)
Ice Wizard (Image via Supercell)

This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for Magical Trio Challenge and has an average elixir cost of 4.1.

You will need the following cards to play this deck:

  • Magical Trio with the Ice Wizard, Electro Wizard, and Wizard: This card costs seven elixir
  • Hog Rider: This card costs four elixir
  • Arrows: This card costs three elixir
  • Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir
  • Mega Knight: This card costs seven elixir
  • Bats: This card costs two elixir
  • Mini Pekka: This card costs four elixir
  • Little Prince: This card costs three elixir

4) Magical Trio with Pekka and Royal Hogs

The Magic Archer is not considered to be a wizard (Image via Supercell)
The Magic Archer is not considered to be a wizard (Image via Supercell)

This is an excellent deck for the Magical Trio Challenge and has an average elixir cost of 4.6.

You will need the following cards:

  • Magical Trio with the Ice Wizard, Electro Wizard, and Wizard: This card costs seven elixir
  • Royal Hogs: This card costs five elixir
  • Arrows: This card costs three elixir
  • Tornado: This card costs three elixir
  • Witch: This card costs five elixir
  • Firecracker: This card costs three elixir
  • Pekka: This card costs seven elixir
  • Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir

5) Magical Trio with Giant and Skeleton Dragons

Wizard and Baby Dragon (Image via Supercell)
Wizard and Baby Dragon (Image via Supercell)

This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.8 and houses the following cards:

  • Magical Trio with the Ice Wizard, Electro Wizard, and Wizard: This card costs seven elixir
  • Giant: This card costs five elixir
  • Barbarians: This card costs five elixir
  • Zap: This card costs two elixir
  • Skeleton Dragons: This card costs four elixir
  • Arrows: This card costs three elixir
  • Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir
  • Tesla: This card costs four elixir

That concludes our foray into the best Clash Royale decks for Magical Trio Challenge. Check out our other Clash Royale articles:

Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी