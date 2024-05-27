Utilizing the best Clash Royale decks for Magical Trio Challenge will help you accumulate easy wins. That said, you must have adequate knowledge regarding the game and its mechanics. This will help you understand the role of every card in these selections.

In this article, we will run through the best Clash Royale decks for Magical Trio Challenge, including all the cards required and their elixir costs.

5 best Clash Royale decks for Magical Trio Challenge

Listed below are some of the best Clash Royale decks for Magical Trio Challenge:

1) Magical Trio with Mega Knight and Hog Rider

Wizard Evolution (Image via Supercell)

This deck is well-balanced and should yield good results. It has an average elixir cost of 3.5:

Magical Trio with the Ice Wizard, Electro Wizard, and Wizard: This card costs seven elixir

Hog Rider: This card costs four elixir

Arrows: This card costs three elixir

Knight: This card costs three elixir

Mega Knight: This card costs seven elixir

Firecracker: This card costs three elixir

Mini Pekka: This card costs four elixir

Tesla: This card costs four elixir

2) Magical trio with Royal Hogs and Executioner

Wizard (Image via Supercell)

This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.8 and contains the following cards:

Magical Trio with the Ice Wizard, Electro Wizard, and Wizard: This card costs seven elixir

Royal Hogs: This card costs five elixir

Firecracker: This card costs three elixir

Skeletons: This card costs one elixir

Executioner: This card costs five elixir

Inferno Dragon: This card costs four elixir

Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir

Tornado: This card costs three elixir

3) Magical Trio with Mega Knight and Little Prince

Ice Wizard (Image via Supercell)

This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for Magical Trio Challenge and has an average elixir cost of 4.1.

You will need the following cards to play this deck:

Magical Trio with the Ice Wizard, Electro Wizard, and Wizard: This card costs seven elixir

Hog Rider: This card costs four elixir

Arrows: This card costs three elixir

Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir

Mega Knight: This card costs seven elixir

Bats: This card costs two elixir

Mini Pekka: This card costs four elixir

Little Prince: This card costs three elixir

4) Magical Trio with Pekka and Royal Hogs

The Magic Archer is not considered to be a wizard (Image via Supercell)

This is an excellent deck for the Magical Trio Challenge and has an average elixir cost of 4.6.

You will need the following cards:

Magical Trio with the Ice Wizard, Electro Wizard, and Wizard: This card costs seven elixir

Royal Hogs: This card costs five elixir

Arrows: This card costs three elixir

Tornado: This card costs three elixir

Witch: This card costs five elixir

Firecracker: This card costs three elixir

Pekka: This card costs seven elixir

Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir

5) Magical Trio with Giant and Skeleton Dragons

Wizard and Baby Dragon (Image via Supercell)

This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.8 and houses the following cards:

Magical Trio with the Ice Wizard, Electro Wizard, and Wizard: This card costs seven elixir

Giant: This card costs five elixir

Barbarians: This card costs five elixir

Zap: This card costs two elixir

Skeleton Dragons: This card costs four elixir

Arrows: This card costs three elixir

Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir

Tesla: This card costs four elixir

That concludes our foray into the best Clash Royale decks for Magical Trio Challenge. Check out our other Clash Royale articles:

