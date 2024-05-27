Utilizing the best Clash Royale decks for Magical Trio Challenge will help you accumulate easy wins. That said, you must have adequate knowledge regarding the game and its mechanics. This will help you understand the role of every card in these selections.
In this article, we will run through the best Clash Royale decks for Magical Trio Challenge, including all the cards required and their elixir costs.
5 best Clash Royale decks for Magical Trio Challenge
Listed below are some of the best Clash Royale decks for Magical Trio Challenge:
1) Magical Trio with Mega Knight and Hog Rider
This deck is well-balanced and should yield good results. It has an average elixir cost of 3.5:
- Magical Trio with the Ice Wizard, Electro Wizard, and Wizard: This card costs seven elixir
- Hog Rider: This card costs four elixir
- Arrows: This card costs three elixir
- Knight: This card costs three elixir
- Mega Knight: This card costs seven elixir
- Firecracker: This card costs three elixir
- Mini Pekka: This card costs four elixir
- Tesla: This card costs four elixir
2) Magical trio with Royal Hogs and Executioner
This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.8 and contains the following cards:
- Magical Trio with the Ice Wizard, Electro Wizard, and Wizard: This card costs seven elixir
- Royal Hogs: This card costs five elixir
- Firecracker: This card costs three elixir
- Skeletons: This card costs one elixir
- Executioner: This card costs five elixir
- Inferno Dragon: This card costs four elixir
- Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir
- Tornado: This card costs three elixir
3) Magical Trio with Mega Knight and Little Prince
This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for Magical Trio Challenge and has an average elixir cost of 4.1.
You will need the following cards to play this deck:
- Magical Trio with the Ice Wizard, Electro Wizard, and Wizard: This card costs seven elixir
- Hog Rider: This card costs four elixir
- Arrows: This card costs three elixir
- Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir
- Mega Knight: This card costs seven elixir
- Bats: This card costs two elixir
- Mini Pekka: This card costs four elixir
- Little Prince: This card costs three elixir
4) Magical Trio with Pekka and Royal Hogs
This is an excellent deck for the Magical Trio Challenge and has an average elixir cost of 4.6.
You will need the following cards:
- Magical Trio with the Ice Wizard, Electro Wizard, and Wizard: This card costs seven elixir
- Royal Hogs: This card costs five elixir
- Arrows: This card costs three elixir
- Tornado: This card costs three elixir
- Witch: This card costs five elixir
- Firecracker: This card costs three elixir
- Pekka: This card costs seven elixir
- Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir
5) Magical Trio with Giant and Skeleton Dragons
This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.8 and houses the following cards:
- Magical Trio with the Ice Wizard, Electro Wizard, and Wizard: This card costs seven elixir
- Giant: This card costs five elixir
- Barbarians: This card costs five elixir
- Zap: This card costs two elixir
- Skeleton Dragons: This card costs four elixir
- Arrows: This card costs three elixir
- Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir
- Tesla: This card costs four elixir
That concludes our foray into the best Clash Royale decks for Magical Trio Challenge. Check out our other Clash Royale articles:
- Best Clash Royale decks for Spell Cauldron Challenge
- Clash Royale tier list: Ranking all cards from best to worst (May 2024)
- Best Clash Royale Evo Wizard decks
- Best Clash Royale Void spell decks
Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!