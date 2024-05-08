The best Clash Royale Evo Wizard decks will help you master this amazing card Evolution. The Wizard Evolution was released in the game along with the Void spell. The wizard costs five elixir and you must cycle it once to reach its evolution.

This article will run through some of the best Clash Royale Evo Wizard decks, listing their average cost and the elixir needed for each card.

Note: This list is not ranked in any way.

5 of the best Clash Royale Evo Wizard decks

1) Goblin Drill cycle with Evo Wizard and Evo Tesla

Goblin Drill cycle with Evo Wizard and Evo Tesla (Image via Supercell || Royale API)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average cost of 2.9 elixir.

Cards required to build this deck:

Wizard Evolution: Costs five elixir.

Tesla Evolution: Costs four elixir.

Knight: Costs three elixir.

Log: Costs two elixir.

Goblin Drill: Costs four elixir.

Void: Costs three elixir.

Skeletons: Costs one elixir.

Ice Spirit: Costs one elixir.

2) Giant Skeleton Hog Rider with Void and Evo Wizard

Giant Skeleton Hog Rider with Void and Evo Wizard (Image via supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale Evo Wizard decks and has an average cost of 3.6 elixir.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Wizard Evolution: Costs five elixir.

Knight Evolution: Costs three elixir.

Log: Costs two elixir.

Giant Skeleton: Costs seven elixir.

Void: Costs three elixir.

Skeleton Army: Costs three elixir.

Hog Rider: Costs four elixir.

Tornado: Costs three elixir.

3) Evo Wizard cycle with Mirror

Evo Wizard cycle with Mirror (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.0.

Cards required to build this deck:

Wizard Evolution: Costs five elixir.

Skeletons Evolution: Costs one elixir.

Mirror: The cost of playing this card depends on the card you play before it. The mirror will let you play the same card again for one extra elixir.

Void: Costs three elixir.

Ice Golem: Costs two elixir.

Ice Spirit: Costs one elixir.

Electro Spirit: Costs one elixir.

Fire Spirit: Costs one elixir.

4) Giant double Prince with Evo Wizard and Void

Giant double Prince with Evo Wizard and Void (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale Evo Wizard decks with an average elixir cost of 3.8.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Wizard Evolution: Costs five elixir.

Zap Evolution: Costs two elixir.

Giant: Costs five elixir.

Prince: Costs five elixir.

Void: Costs three elixir.

Arrows: Costs three elixir.

Mega Minion: Costs three elixir.

Dark Prince: Costs four elixir.

5) Xbow cycle with Evo Wizard and Evo Knight

Xbow cycle with Evo Wizard and Evo Knight (Image via Supercell)

Average elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Wizard Evolution: Costs five elixir.

Knight Evolution: Costs three elixir.

Ice Spirit: Costs one elixir.

Xbow: Costs six elixir.

Tornado: Costs three elixir.

Log: Costs two elixir.

Rocket: Costs six elixir.

Skeletons: Costs one elixir.

These are the best Clash Royale Evo Wizard decks that you can use.