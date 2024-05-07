Knowing the best Clash Royale Void spell decks will help you master this new spell. The Void spell was added to the game along with the Wizard Evolution. It costs three elixirs and deals 792 damage to single target units at level 15 in waves of three. Thus, it is pretty broken as of writing.

This article will run through some of the best Clash Royale Void spell decks, including their average cost and how much elixir is needed for each card.

Note: This list is not ranked in any way.

5 of the best Clash Royale Void spell decks

1) Giant Pekka Void with Bomber and Zap Evolutions

Giant Pekka Void with Bomber and Zap Evolutions (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average cost of 3.6 elixir.Cards required to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir

Little Prince: This card costs three elixir

Void: This card costs three elixir

Pekka: This card costs seven elixir

Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir

Phoenix: This card costs four elixir

Giant: This card costs five elixir

2) Lava Hound Balloon with Void and Bomber Evolution

Lava Hound Balloon with Void and Bomber Evolution (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale Void spell decks and has an average cost of 3.6 elixir. Cards that you need to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir

Void: This card costs three elixir

Lava Hound: This card costs seven elixir

Guards: This card costs three elixir

Inferno Dragon: This card costs four elixir

Minions: This card costs three elixir

Balloon: This card costs five elixir

3) Void quick cycle with Evolution Wizard

Void quick cycle with Evolution Wizard (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of two. Cards required to build this deck:

Skeletons Evolution: This card costs one elixir.

Wizard Evolution: This card costs five elixir.

Void: This card costs three elixir.

Mirror: This card costs one more elixir than the one used before it.

Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

Fire Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

Electro Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

Ice Golem: This card costs two elixir.

4) Giant Phoenix Night Witch with Void and Bomber Evolution

Giant Phoenix Night Witch with Void and Bomber Evolution (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale Void Spell decks and has an average elixir cost of 3.6. Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Giant: This card costs five elixir.

Night Witch: This card costs four elixir.

Void: This card costs three elixir.

Light Prince: This card costs three elixir.

Giant Snowball: This card costs two elixir.

Dark Prince: This card costs four elixir.

5) Giant Phoenix Fisherman with Void and Bomber Evolution

Giant Phoenix Fisherman with Void and Bomber Evolution (Image via Supercell)

Average elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.3.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

Giant: This card costs five elixir.

Phoenix: This card costs four elixir.

Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

Void: This card costs three elixir.

Fisherman: This card costs three elixir.

These are the best Clash Royale Void spell decks you can use now.