Clash Royale tier list: Ranking all cards from best to worst (May 2024)

With the May balance changes on the horizon, we feel it is time for an updated Clash Royale tier list. Several cards have been added since the last time we ranked all the playable units and spells, resulting in a drastic shift in the metagame. So, if you are new to the title, you need to know about the best cards to be on top of your game.

Our Clash Royale tier list will comprise five classes -- S, A, B, C, and D:

S-tier: We have the best of the lot in this class. They are extremely versatile and can be seen in a lot of decks.

A-tier: These cards are quite prominent in the current meta of Clash Royale but not as much as the ones in the previous tier.

B-tier: These cards are decent and don't have a lot of effect on the meta.

C-tier: Subpar at best.

D-tier: These are the worst in the current meta of the game.

Clash Royale tier list: All S-Tier cards in Magic Mayhem (May 2024)

Bomber Evolution

Arrows

Archer Queen

Elixir Collector

Fire Spirit

Giant

Goblin Drill

Poison

Skeletons

Ice Spirit

Little Prince

Log

Tornado

Knight Evolution

Tesla Evolution

Zap Evolution

Clash Royale tier list: All A-Tier cards in Magic Mayhem (May 2024)

Fireball

Goblins

Giant Snowball

Bandit

Fisherman

Barbarian Barrel

Battle Healer

Bomber

Bomb Tower

Goblin Giant

Bowler

Mother Witch

Miner

Firecracker

Night Witch

Graveyard

Guards

Inferno Tower

Ice Golem

Knight

Monk

Mighty Miner

Phoenix

Rage

Royal Ghost

Skeleton Dragons

Skeleton King

Tesla

Skeletons Evolution

Mortar Evolution

Valkyrie Evolution

Clash Royale tier list: All B-Tier cards in Magic Mayhem (May 2024)

Lava Hound

Royal Giant

Golem

Royal Hogs

Executioner

Balloon

Prince

Dark Prince

Electro Spirit

Bats

Baby Dragon

Earthquake

Cannon Cart

Electro Dragon

Electro Giant

Elite Barbarians

Mega Knight

Royal Delivery

Magic Archer

Hogs

Lightning

Elixir Golem

Flying Machine

Giant Skeleton

Goblin Cage

Lumberjack

Golden Knight

Mega Minion

Pekka

Mini Pekka

Mortar

Musketeer

Princess

Tombstone

Valkyrie

Wall Breakers

Barbarians Evolution

Firecracker Evolution

Royal Giant Evolution

Battle Ram Evolution

Clash Royale tier list: All C-Tier cards in Magic Mayhem (May 2024)

Spear Goblins

Archers

Minions

Battle Ram

Cannon

Goblin Gang

Electro Wizard

Skeleton Army

Hunter

Goblin Dart

Ice Wizard

Ram Rider

Xbow

Zappies

Royal Recruits Evolution

Bats Evolution

Clash Royale tier list: All D-Tier cards in Magic Mayhem (May 2024)

Barbarians

Zap

Freeze

Sparky

Minion Horde

Goblin Barrel

Heal Spirit

Rascals

Royal Recruits

Three Musketeers

Wall Breakers Evolution

Skeleton Barrel

Wizard

Witch

Rocket

Barbarian Hut

Clone

Furnace

Goblin Hut

Mirror

Ice Spirit Evolution

That brings us to the end of this month’s tier list. As an example of CR expertise, here are the selections used by Mugi to clinch the 2023 CR League World Finals.