Clash Royale tier list: Ranking all cards from best to worst (May 2024)

With the May balance changes on the horizon, we feel it is time for an updated Clash Royale tier list. Several cards have been added since the last time we ranked all the playable units and spells, resulting in a drastic shift in the metagame. So, if you are new to the title, you need to know about the best cards to be on top of your game.
Our Clash Royale tier list will comprise five classes -- S, A, B, C, and D:
- S-tier: We have the best of the lot in this class. They are extremely versatile and can be seen in a lot of decks.
- A-tier: These cards are quite prominent in the current meta of Clash Royale but not as much as the ones in the previous tier.
- B-tier: These cards are decent and don't have a lot of effect on the meta.
- C-tier: Subpar at best.
- D-tier: These are the worst in the current meta of the game.
Clash Royale tier list: All S-Tier cards in Magic Mayhem (May 2024)
- Bomber Evolution
- Arrows
- Archer Queen
- Elixir Collector
- Fire Spirit
- Giant
- Goblin Drill
- Poison
- Skeletons
- Ice Spirit
- Little Prince
- Log
- Tornado
- Knight Evolution
- Tesla Evolution
- Zap Evolution
Clash Royale tier list: All A-Tier cards in Magic Mayhem (May 2024)
- Fireball
- Goblins
- Giant Snowball
- Bandit
- Fisherman
- Barbarian Barrel
- Battle Healer
- Bomber
- Bomb Tower
- Goblin Giant
- Bowler
- Mother Witch
- Miner
- Firecracker
- Night Witch
- Graveyard
- Guards
- Inferno Tower
- Ice Golem
- Inferno Tower
- Knight
- Monk
- Mighty Miner
- Phoenix
- Rage
- Royal Ghost
- Skeleton Dragons
- Skeleton King
- Tesla
- Skeletons Evolution
- Mortar Evolution
- Valkyrie Evolution
Clash Royale tier list: All B-Tier cards in Magic Mayhem (May 2024)
- Lava Hound
- Royal Giant
- Golem
- Royal Hogs
- Executioner
- Balloon
- Prince
- Dark Prince
- Electro Spirit
- Bats
- Baby Dragon
- Earthquake
- Cannon Cart
- Electro Dragon
- Electro Giant
- Elite Barbarians
- Mega Knight
- Royal Delivery
- Magic Archer
- Hogs
- Lightning
- Elixir Golem
- Flying Machine
- Giant Skeleton
- Goblin Cage
- Lumberjack
- Golden Knight
- Mega Minion
- Pekka
- Mini Pekka
- Mortar
- Musketeer
- Princess
- Tombstone
- Valkyrie
- Wall Breakers
- Barbarians Evolution
- Firecracker Evolution
- Royal Giant Evolution
- Battle Ram Evolution
Clash Royale tier list: All C-Tier cards in Magic Mayhem (May 2024)
- Spear Goblins
- Archers
- Minions
- Battle Ram
- Cannon
- Goblin Gang
- Electro Wizard
- Skeleton Army
- Hunter
- Goblin Dart
- Ice Wizard
- Ram Rider
- Xbow
- Zappies
- Royal Recruits Evolution
- Bats Evolution
Clash Royale tier list: All D-Tier cards in Magic Mayhem (May 2024)
- Barbarians
- Zap
- Freeze
- Sparky
- Minion Horde
- Goblin Barrel
- Heal Spirit
- Rascals
- Royal Recruits
- Three Musketeers
- Wall Breakers Evolution
- Skeleton Barrel
- Wizard
- Witch
- Rocket
- Barbarian Hut
- Clone
- Furnace
- Goblin Hut
- Mirror
- Ice Spirit Evolution
That brings us to the end of this month’s tier list. As an example of CR expertise, here are the selections used by Mugi to clinch the 2023 CR League World Finals.