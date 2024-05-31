The best Mega Knight decks in Clash Royale rely on the cards in the deck having good synergy with the Mega Knight. The Mega Knight is a menace to go up against, but if played properly, it is a potent troop that can help you achieve a lot of victories in Clash Royale. While it is not very popular among top ladder players, this card is still one of the more popular ones in the game.

In this article, we will run you through some of the best Mega Knight decks in Clash Royale, including all the cards you need to play the deck and their elixir costs.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five best Mega Knight decks in Clash Royale

Listed below are some of the best Mega Knight decks in Clash Royale:

1) Mega Knight Ram Rider

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

This is a very consistent Mega Knight deck. It has an average elixir cost of 4.0. You will need the following cards to play this deck:

Mega Knight: This card costs seven elixir

Ram Rider: This card costs five elixir

Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir

Bandit: This card costs three elixir

Archer Queen: This card costs five elixir

Snowball: This card costs two elixir

Lightning: This card costs six elixir

Electro Spirit: This card costs one elixir

2) Mega Knight Wall breakers

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)

This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.8 and contains the following cards:

Mega Knight: This card costs seven elixir

Prince: This card costs five elixir

Bandit: This card costs three elixir

Bats Evolution: This card costs two elixir

Archer Queen: This card costs five elixir

Wall Breakers Evolution: This card costs two elixir

Miner: This card costs three elixir

Tornado: This card costs three elixir

3) Mega Knight bait

Deck 3 (Image via Supercell)

This is one of the best Clash Royale decks running Mega Knight and has an average elixir cost of 3.3.

You will need the following cards to play this deck:

Mega Knight: This card costs seven elixir

Inferno Dragon: This card costs four elixir

Skeleton Barrel: This card costs three elixir

Goblin Gang: This card costs three elixir

Bats Evolution: This card costs two elixir

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir

Miner: This card costs three elixir

Spear Goblins: This card costs two elixir

4) Mega Knight Mother Witch deck

Deck 4 (Image via Supercell)

This is one of the best Mega Knight decks in Clash Royale and has an average elixir cost of 4.6.

You will need the following cards:

Mega Knight: This card costs seven elixir

Mother Witch: This card costs four elixir

Fireball: This card costs four elixir

Royal Hogs: This card costs five elixir

Barbarian Barrel: This card costs two elixir

Flying Machine: This card costs four elixir

Elite Barbarians: This card costs Six elixir

Zappies: This card costs four elixir

5) Mega Knight Ram Rider with Evo Knight and Evo Zap

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)

This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.9 and houses the following cards:

Mega Knight: This card costs seven elixir

Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir

Ram Rider: This card costs five elixir

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir

Inferno Dragon: This card costs four elixir

Fisherman: This card costs three elixir

Little Prince: This card costs three elixir

Poison: This card costs four elixir

That concludes our foray into the best Mega Knight decks in Clash Royale.

