Best Mega Knight decks in Clash Royale

By Raunak Bose
Modified May 31, 2024 12:29 GMT
best mega knight decks in clash royale
Best Mega Knight decks in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

The best Mega Knight decks in Clash Royale rely on the cards in the deck having good synergy with the Mega Knight. The Mega Knight is a menace to go up against, but if played properly, it is a potent troop that can help you achieve a lot of victories in Clash Royale. While it is not very popular among top ladder players, this card is still one of the more popular ones in the game.

In this article, we will run you through some of the best Mega Knight decks in Clash Royale, including all the cards you need to play the deck and their elixir costs.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five best Mega Knight decks in Clash Royale

Listed below are some of the best Mega Knight decks in Clash Royale:

also-read-trending Trending

1) Mega Knight Ram Rider

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)
Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

This is a very consistent Mega Knight deck. It has an average elixir cost of 4.0. You will need the following cards to play this deck:

  • Mega Knight: This card costs seven elixir
  • Ram Rider: This card costs five elixir
  • Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir
  • Bandit: This card costs three elixir
  • Archer Queen: This card costs five elixir
  • Snowball: This card costs two elixir
  • Lightning: This card costs six elixir
  • Electro Spirit: This card costs one elixir

2) Mega Knight Wall breakers

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)
Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)

This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.8 and contains the following cards:

  • Mega Knight: This card costs seven elixir
  • Prince: This card costs five elixir
  • Bandit: This card costs three elixir
  • Bats Evolution: This card costs two elixir
  • Archer Queen: This card costs five elixir
  • Wall Breakers Evolution: This card costs two elixir
  • Miner: This card costs three elixir
  • Tornado: This card costs three elixir

3) Mega Knight bait

Deck 3 (Image via Supercell)
Deck 3 (Image via Supercell)

This is one of the best Clash Royale decks running Mega Knight and has an average elixir cost of 3.3.

You will need the following cards to play this deck:

  • Mega Knight: This card costs seven elixir
  • Inferno Dragon: This card costs four elixir
  • Skeleton Barrel: This card costs three elixir
  • Goblin Gang: This card costs three elixir
  • Bats Evolution: This card costs two elixir
  • Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir
  • Miner: This card costs three elixir
  • Spear Goblins: This card costs two elixir

4) Mega Knight Mother Witch deck

Deck 4 (Image via Supercell)
Deck 4 (Image via Supercell)

This is one of the best Mega Knight decks in Clash Royale and has an average elixir cost of 4.6.

You will need the following cards:

  • Mega Knight: This card costs seven elixir
  • Mother Witch: This card costs four elixir
  • Fireball: This card costs four elixir
  • Royal Hogs: This card costs five elixir
  • Barbarian Barrel: This card costs two elixir
  • Flying Machine: This card costs four elixir
  • Elite Barbarians: This card costs Six elixir
  • Zappies: This card costs four elixir

5) Mega Knight Ram Rider with Evo Knight and Evo Zap

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)
Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)

This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.9 and houses the following cards:

  • Mega Knight: This card costs seven elixir
  • Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir
  • Ram Rider: This card costs five elixir
  • Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir
  • Inferno Dragon: This card costs four elixir
  • Fisherman: This card costs three elixir
  • Little Prince: This card costs three elixir
  • Poison: This card costs four elixir

That concludes our foray into the best Mega Knight decks in Clash Royale. Check out our other Clash Royale articles:

Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी