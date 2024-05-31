Best Grand Challenge decks in Clash Royale (June 2024)

The best Grand Challenge decks in Clash Royale use the strongest card in the current meta of the game. For instance, cards with some of the highest usage rates on the top ladder will help you perform well in Grand Challenge matches. Since the best Clash Royale players participate in this challenge, you must be on your A-game to have a shot at reaching 12 wins before running out of lives (you can only lose three times, beyond which is game over).

In this article, we will run you through the best Grand Challenge decks in Clash Royale, including the average elixir cost of each deck and the cost of playing each card in the arena.

Note: This list is subjective and not ranked in any way.

Five best Grand Challenge decks in Clash Royale

1) Goblin Drill control with Exe-Nado and Evo Bomber

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell and Royale API)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.5.

Cards you will need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

Guards: This card costs three elixir.

Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

Executioner: This card costs five elixir.

Tesla: This card costs four elixir.

Goblin Drill: This card costs four elixir.

Poison: This card costs four elixir.

2) Giant Night Witch with Evo Zap and Evo Bomber

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell and Royale API)

Average Elixir Cost: This is one of the best Grand Challenge decks in Clash Royale, and has an average elixir cost of 3.8.

Cards you will need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Fisherman: This card costs three elixir.

Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

Phoenix: This card costs four elixir.

Giant: This card costs five elixir.

Night Witch: This card costs four elixir.

Elixir Collector: This card costs six elixir.

3) Ram Rider with Evo Knight and Evo Zap

Deck 3 (Image via Supercell and Royale API)

Average Elixir Cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for Grand Challenges and has an average elixir cost of 4.0.

Cards you will need to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

Baby Dragon: This card costs four elixir.

Ram Rider: This card costs five elixir.

Lightning: This card costs six elixir.

Barbarian Barrel: This card costs two elixir.

Pekka: This card costs seven elixir.

4) Goblin Giant Little Prince with Evo Bomber and Evo Zap

Deck 4 (Image via Supercell and Royale API)

Average Elixir Cost: This is one of the best Grand Challenge decks in Clash Royale and has an average elixir cost of 3.9.

Cards you will need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Goblin Giant: This card costs six elixir.

Giant Skeleton: This card costs six elixir.

Minions: This card costs three elixir.

Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

Lightning: This card costs six elixir.

Fisherman: This card costs three elixir.

5) Electro Giant with Evo Bomber and Evo Knight

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell and Royale API)

Average Elixir Cost: It has an average elixir cost of 4.1.

Cards required to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

Electro Giant: This card costs seven elixir.

Cannon: This card costs three elixir.

Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

Lightning: This card costs six elixir.

Phoenix: This card costs four elixir.

Bowler: This card costs five elixir.

These are the five best Grand Challenge decks in Clash Royale as of June 2024.

