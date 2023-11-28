All decks used by Mugi to win the 2023 Clash Royale League World Finals

November 26, 2023, marked the final day of the 2023 Clash Royale League World Finals. The Clash Royale community witnessed some insane, upsetting events like the eliminations of Mohammed Light, Morten, and AirSurfer. However, one player had everyone at the edge of their seats, and that was Mugi.

Mugi bagged the #1 spot at the 2023 Clash Royale League World Finals and became the only player to win it back-to-back. The decks and strategies that Mugi applied against equally good opponents were truly praiseworthy.

In this article, we will walk you through all the decks that this reigning World Champion used this year to sweep the competition under the carpet in the finals of the Clash Royale League World Championship.

All decks used by Mugi during the finals of the 2023 Clash Royale League World Championship

1) Goblin Giant - Mega Knight - Bats Evolution deck

Deck 1 (Image via Sportskeeda || Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.6.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bats Evolution: This card costs two elixir. Evolved Bats come after every two cycles.

This card costs two elixir. Evolved Bats come after every two cycles. Goblin Giant: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Mega Knight: This card costs seven elixir.

This card costs seven elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir. The ability of the Little Prince costs three elixir as well.

This card costs three elixir. The ability of the Little Prince costs three elixir as well. Fisherman: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Rage: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Goblins: This card costs two elixir.

2) Mega Knight - Prince - Archers Evolution deck

Deck 2 (Image via Sportskeeda || Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.5.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Archers Evolution: This card costs three elixir. Evolved Archers come after every two cycles.

This card costs three elixir. Evolved Archers come after every two cycles. Bats: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Mega Knight: This card costs seven elixir.

This card costs seven elixir. Wall Breakers: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Miner: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Prince: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

3) Monk - Archers Evolution - Balloon cycle deck

Deck 3 (Image via Sportskeeda || Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.5.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Archers Evolution: This card costs three elixir. Evolved Archers come after every two cycles.

This card costs three elixir. Evolved Archers come after every two cycles. Snowball: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Guards: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Miner: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Monk: This card costs five elixir. The ability of the Monk costs one elixir.

This card costs five elixir. The ability of the Monk costs one elixir. Balloon: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

4) Firecracker Evolution - Mighty Miner- Hog cycle deck

Deck 4 (Image via Sportskeeda || Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.9.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Firecracker Evolution: This card costs three elixir. Evolved Firecracker comes after every two cycles.

This card costs three elixir. Evolved Firecracker comes after every two cycles. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Tesla: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Goblins: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Mighty Miner: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Earthquake: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Hog Rider: This card costs four elixir.

5) Little Prince - Royal Giant Evolution quick cycle deck

Deck 5 (Image via Sportskeeda || Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.0.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Royal Giant Evolution: This card costs six elixir. Evolved Royal Giant comes after every cycle.

This card costs six elixir. Evolved Royal Giant comes after every cycle. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Skeletons: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir. The ability of the Little Prince also costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. The ability of the Little Prince also costs three elixir. Fisherman: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Electro Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Phoenix: This card costs four elixir.

Using these decks, Mugi cruised through the 2023 Clash Royale League World Finals, beating some of the best opponents in the game. We hope you find similar success to Mugi using his favorite decks in Clash Royale.