Best Classic Challenge decks in Clash Royale (June 2024)

The best Classic Challenge decks in Clash Royale will help make your journey to 12 wins easier. The Clash Royale challenge requires you to secure 12 wins to grab all the rewards, however, you can only take three losses in the run, after which the event ends. While it sounds easy, it couldn't be further from the truth as you will come across some of the best players in this game.

This article will run you through the best Classic Challenge decks in Clash Royale, including the average elixir cost of each deck and the cost of playing each card in the arena.

Note: This list is subjective and is not ranked in any way.

Five best Classic Challenge decks in Clash Royale

1) Goblin Drill cycle with Evo Knight and Evo Bats

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.4. These are the cards that you need to build it:

Bats Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Goblins: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Executioner: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Goblin Drill: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

2) Golem beatdown with Evo Barbs and Evo Bomber

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)

This is one of the best Classic Challenge decks in Clash Royale and has an average elixir cost of 4.5. The cards you need to play this deck are:

Barbarian Evolution: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Battle Healer: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Electro Dragon: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Elixir Collector: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Golem: This card costs eight elixir.

3) Miner Poison cycle with Evo Tesla and Evo Bomber

Deck 3 (Image via Supercell)

This is one of the best Clash Royale decks and has an average elixir cost of 2.9. Cards required to build this deck are:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Tesla Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Miner: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Ice Golem: This card costs two elixir.

4) Hog cycle deck with Evo Firecracker and Evo Tesla

Deck 4 (Image via Supercell)

This deck has an elixir cost of 3.0 on average. Here are the cards you need to build this deck:

Firecracker Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Tesla Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Goblins: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Hog Rider: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Monk: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Earthquake: This card costs three elixir.

5) Royal Giant Evolution with Evo Skellies and Phoenix

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)

This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.0. Here are the cards that you need to build this deck:

Skeletons Evolution: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Royal Giant Evolution: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Electro Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Fisherman: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Phoenix: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Rage: This card costs two elixir.

These are the five best Classic Challenge decks in Clash Royale that can help you successfully secure the 12 wins.

