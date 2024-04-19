The best Clash Royale decks for Clan Wars will help you get more wins and medals. The new Dagger Duchess Tower Troop has greatly altered this title's entire meta. That said, you can still enjoy the old decks in Clan Wars, as you cannot use the Dagger Duchess in your decks in this mode yet.

This article will run you through the best Clash Royale decks for Clan Wars, including the average elixir price of each deck and the cost of playing each card in the arena.

Note: This list is not ranked in any way.

Best Clash Royale decks for Clan Wars

These are the best Clash Royale decks for Clan Wars that you can use in this meta:

Goblin Drill cycle deck with Executioner and Tornado

Golem beatdown deck with Battle Healer and Elixir Collector

Miner Poison cycle deck with Little Prince

Hog cycle deck with Monk

Royal Giant Evolution deck with Fisherman and Royal Ghost

5 best Clash Royale decks for Clan Wars

1) Goblin Drill cycle deck with Executioner and Tornado

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.4. These are the cards that you need to build it:

Bats Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Goblins: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Executioner: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Goblin Drill: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

2) Golem beatdown deck with Battle Healer and Elixir Collector

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)

This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for Clan Wars and comes with an average elixir cost of 4.5. The cards that you need to build it are:

Barbarian Evolution: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Battle Healer: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Electro Dragons: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Elixir Collector: This card costs six elixir.

3) Miner Poison cycle deck with Little Prince

Deck 3 (Image via Supercell)

This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.9, and you need these to build it:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Tesla Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Miner: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Ice Golem: This card costs two elixir.

4) Hog cycle deck with Monk

Deck 4 (Image via Supercell)

This deck has an elixir cost of 3.5 on average. Here are the cards you need to build this deck:

Firecracker Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Tesla Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Goblins: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Hog Rider: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Monk: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Earthquake: This card costs three elixir.

5) Royal Giant Evolution deck with Fisherman and Royal Ghost

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)

This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.4. Here are the cards that you need to build this deck:

Skeletons Evolution: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Royal Giant Evolution: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Electro Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Fisherman: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Phoenix: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Rage: This card costs two elixir.

These are the five best Clash Royale decks for Clan Wars.

