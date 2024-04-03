The best Clash Royale decks with Battle Ram Evolution utilize the new Evolution’s offensive potential as it can charge and knock back almost every card in the game. Not only does the Battle Ram evolution come with knock-back ability, but it can also eliminate cheap swarm troops like skeleton army and other similar swarms effortlessly. This makes the Battle Ram one of the best Evolutions in Clash Royale.

In this list, we have curated the best Clash Royale decks with Battle Ram Evolution to help you make the most out of it in the game.

Note: This list is not ranked in any way.

Best Clash Royale decks with Battle Ram Evolution Tower Troop

These are the best Clash Royale decks with Battle Ram Evolution that you can use in this meta:

Battle Ram Evolution with Wall Breakers Evolution Deck

Battle Ram Evolution with Bandit and Bomber Evolution deck

Pekka Bridge-spam deck with Battle Ram Evolution and Bomber Evolution

Battle Ram Evolution control deck with Bandit and Hunter

Pekka Bridge-spam deck with Battle Ram Evolution and Zap Evolution

1) Battle Ram Evolution with Wall Breakers Evolution Deck

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.0.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Wall Breakers Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Battle Ram Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Bandit: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Rage: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Minions: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

2) Battle Ram Evolution with Bandit and Bomber Evolution deck

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale decks with Battle Ram Evolution and has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Battle Ram Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Mother Witch: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Bandit: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Archer Queen: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Guards: This card costs three elixir.

3) Pekka Bridge-spam deck with Battle Ram Evolution and Bomber Evolution

Deck 3 (Image via Supercell || Royale Api)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.5.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Battle Ram Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Bandit: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Zap: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Pekka: This card costs seven elixir.

This card costs seven elixir. Mother Witch: This card costs four elixir.

4) Battle Ram Evolution control deck with Bandit and Hunter

Deck 4 (Image via Supercell || Royale Api)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.3.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Battle Ram Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Bandit: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Ice Golem: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Freeze: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Hunter: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

5) Pekka Bridge-spam deck with Battle Ram Evolution and Zap Evolution

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.1.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Battle Ram Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Bandit: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Electro Wizard: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Pekka: This card costs seven elixir.

This card costs seven elixir. Magic Archer: This card costs four elixir.

These are the five best Clash Royale decks with Battle Ram Evolution Tower Troop.