The best Clash Royale decks with Dagger Dutchess feature both offensive prowess and defensive capabilities. Incorporating the Dagger Dutchess Tower Troop into your deck yields significant advantages, particularly in the early stages of the match before reaching double elixir. However, as the game progresses and opponents deploy larger troop formations, Dagger Dutchess may struggle to contend with the overwhelming numbers.

In this list, we have curated some of the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 23 (Legendary Arena) to showcase your prowess on top ladder matches.

Note: This list is not ranked in any way.

Five of the best Clash Royale decks with Dagger Dutchess Tower Troop

These are some of the best Clash Royale decks with Dagger Dutchess that you can use in this meta:

Slapshyard Deck

Goblin drill cycle deck

Giant Graveyard deck

Miner Poison cycle deck

Royal Giant cycle deck

1) Splashyard deck

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Tombstone: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Graveyard: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Baby Dragon: This card costs four elixir.

2) Goblin drill cycle deck

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale decks with Dagger Dutchess and has an average elixir cost of 2.9.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Mother Witch: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Goblin Drill: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Goblins: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

3) Giant Graveyard deck

Deck 3 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Bats Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Giant: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Graveyard: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Bowler: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Night Witch: This card costs four elixir.

4) Miner Poison

Deck 4 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.1.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bats Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Mother Witch: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Royal Delivery: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Miner: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Guards: This card costs three elixir.

5) Royal Giant cycle deck

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.1.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Royal Giant Evolution: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Skeletons Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Fisherman: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Skeleton Dragons: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Rage: This card costs two elixir.

These are the five best Clash Royale decks with Dagger Dutchess Tower Troop.