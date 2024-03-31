The enemies at this level are not the best in the game, but the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 15 (Miner’s Mine) will help you turn more odds in your favor. As you climb higher up the trophy ladder, you will face stronger players and this is when you will want a well-synergized deck and the strategic expertise to maintain an elixir advantage.

In this list, we have curated the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 15 (Legendary Arena) to showcase your prowess on top ladder matches.

Note: This list is not ranked in any way.

Best Clash Royale decks for Arena 15 (Miner’s Mine)

These are the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 15 that you can use:

Slapshyard Deck

Goblin drill cycle deck

Giant Graveyard deck

Miner Poison cycle deck

Royal Giant cycle deck

1) Giant Graveyard deck

Among the best clash royale decks for Arena 15 (Image via Supercell)

Average elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Bats Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Giant: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Graveyard: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir. (You can use Archers in place of Little Prince)

This card costs three elixir. (You can use Archers in place of Little Prince) Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Bowler: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Night Witch: This card costs four elixir.

2) Royal Giant Cycle deck

Royal Giant cycle is among the best clash royale decks for Arena 15 (Image via Supercell)

Average elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.1.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Royal Giant Evolution: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Skeletons Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir. (You can use Archers in place of Little Prince)

This card costs three elixir. (You can use Archers in place of Little Prince) Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Fisherman: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Skeleton Dragons: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Rage: This card costs two elixir.

3) Splashyard deck

Splashyard is among the best clash royale decks for Arena 15 (Image via Supercell)

Average elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir. (You can Archers in place of Little Prince)

This card costs three elixir. (You can Archers in place of Little Prince) Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Tombstone: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Graveyard: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Baby Dragon: This card costs four elixir.

4) Goblin drill cycle deck

Goblin drill cycle deck is among the best clash royale decks for Arena 15 (Image via Supercell)

Average elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.6.

The cards that you need to build this deck are:

Skeletons Evolution: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Tesla: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Goblin Drill: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Fire Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

5) Miner Poison

Miner Poison is among the best clash royale decks for Arena 15 (Image via Supercell)

Average elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.1.

The cards that you need to build this deck are as follows:

Bats Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Wall Breakers Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Mother Witch: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Royal Delivery: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Miner: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Guards: This card costs three elixir.

These are the five best Clash Royale decks for Arena 15.