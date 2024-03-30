The best Clash Royale decks for Arena 17 (Royal Crypt) make use of some of the strongest cards in the game's current meta. You must collect a total of 6,000 trophies to play with other players in the Royal Crypt Arena. You will get 54 Victory Gold for winning matches here.
You can receive the following rewards for winning matches in the 17th arena:
- 19 cards form a Wooden Chest
- 23 cards from a Silver Chest
- 44 cards from a Gold Chest
- 88 cards from a Crown Chest
- 110 cards from a Magical Chest
- 385 cards from a Mega Chest
- 990 cards from a Super Magical Chest
In this list, we have curated the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 17 (Royal Crypt) to showcase your prowess on top ladder matches.
Note: This list is not ranked in any order.
Best Clash Royale decks for Arena 17 (Royal Crypt)
Here are the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 17 (Royal Crypt):
- Goblin Giant Sparky with Knight Evolution
- 2.6 Hog cycle deck
- Hog Earthquake Giant Skeleton cycle
- Mega Knight Wall Breakers with Skeletons Evolution
- 2.9 Xbow cycle deck
5 best Clash Royale for Arena 17 (Royal Crypt)
1) Goblin Giant Sparky with Knight Evolution
Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average cost of 3.6 elixir.
Cards that you need to build this deck:
- Bats Evolution: Costs two elixir
- Knight Evolution: Costs three elixir
- Little Prince: Costs three elixir (You can use Archers as a substitute)
- Rage: Costs two elixir
- Mini Pekka: Costs four elixir
- Arrows: Costs three elixir
- Sparky: Costs six elixir
- Goblin Giant: Costs six elixir
2) 2.6 Hog cycle
Average Elixir cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 17 and has an average cost of 2.6 elixir.
Cards that you need to build this deck:
- Skeletons Evolution: Costs one elixir
- Ice Spirit Evolution: Costs one elixir
- Fireball: Costs four elixir
- Cannon: Costs three elixir
- Hog Rider: Costs four elixir
- Ice Golem: Costs two elixir
- Log: Costs two elixir
- Musketeer: Costs four elixir
3) Hog Earthquake Giant Skeleton cycle
Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average cost of 2.8 elixir.
Cards that you need to build this deck:
- Firecracker Evolution: Costs three elixir
- Valkyrie Evolution: Costs four elixir
- Log: Costs two elixir
- Ice Spirit: Costs one elixir
- Tesla: Costs four elixir
- Earthquake: Costs three elixir
- Hog Rider: Costs four elixir
- Skeletons: Costs one elixir
4) Mega Knight Wall Breakers with Skeletons Evolution
Average Elixir Cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 17 and has an average cost of 2.9 elixir.
Cards that you need to build this deck:
- Bats Evolution: Costs two elixir
- Skeletons Evolution: Costs one elixir
- Zap: Costs two elixir
- Mega Knight: Costs seven elixir
- Little Prince: Costs three elixir (You can use Archers as a substitute)
- Bandit: Costs three elixir
- Miner: Costs three elixir
- Wall Breakers: Costs two elixir
5) 2.9 Xbow cycle deck
Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average cost of 2.9 elixir.
Cards that you need to build this deck:
- Bomber Evolution: Costs two elixir
- Tesla Evolution: Costs four elixir
- Xbow: Costs six elixir
- Prince: Costs three elixir
- Fireball: Costs four elixir
- Skeletons: Costs three elixir
- Ice Spirit: Costs one elixir
- Log: Costs two elixir
These are the five best Clash Royale decks for Arena 17 (Royal Crypt).