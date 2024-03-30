The best Clash Royale decks for Arena 17 (Royal Crypt) make use of some of the strongest cards in the game's current meta. You must collect a total of 6,000 trophies to play with other players in the Royal Crypt Arena. You will get 54 Victory Gold for winning matches here.

You can receive the following rewards for winning matches in the 17th arena:

19 cards form a Wooden Chest

form a Wooden Chest 23 cards from a Silver Chest

from a Silver Chest 44 cards from a Gold Chest

from a Gold Chest 88 cards from a Crown Chest

from a Crown Chest 110 cards from a Magical Chest

from a Magical Chest 385 cards from a Mega Chest

from a Mega Chest 990 cards from a Super Magical Chest

In this list, we have curated the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 17 (Royal Crypt) to showcase your prowess on top ladder matches.

Note: This list is not ranked in any order.

Best Clash Royale decks for Arena 17 (Royal Crypt)

Here are the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 17 (Royal Crypt):

Goblin Giant Sparky with Knight Evolution

2.6 Hog cycle deck

Hog Earthquake Giant Skeleton cycle

Mega Knight Wall Breakers with Skeletons Evolution

2.9 Xbow cycle deck

1) Goblin Giant Sparky with Knight Evolution

Goblin Giant Sparky with Knight Evolution deck (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average cost of 3.6 elixir.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bats Evolution: Costs two elixir

Costs two elixir Knight Evolution: Costs three elixir

Costs three elixir Little Prince: Costs three elixir (You can use Archers as a substitute)

Costs three elixir (You can use Archers as a substitute) Rage: Costs two elixir

Costs two elixir Mini Pekka: Costs four elixir

Costs four elixir Arrows: Costs three elixir

Costs three elixir Sparky: Costs six elixir

Costs six elixir Goblin Giant: Costs six elixir

2) 2.6 Hog cycle

2.6 Hog cycle deck (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 17 and has an average cost of 2.6 elixir.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Skeletons Evolution: Costs one elixir

Costs one elixir Ice Spirit Evolution: Costs one elixir

Costs one elixir Fireball: Costs four elixir

Costs four elixir Cannon: Costs three elixir

Costs three elixir Hog Rider: Costs four elixir

Costs four elixir Ice Golem: Costs two elixir

Costs two elixir Log: Costs two elixir

Costs two elixir Musketeer: Costs four elixir

3) Hog Earthquake Giant Skeleton cycle

Hog Earthquake Giant Skeleton cycle deck (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average cost of 2.8 elixir.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Firecracker Evolution: Costs three elixir

Costs three elixir Valkyrie Evolution: Costs four elixir

Costs four elixir Log: Costs two elixir

Costs two elixir Ice Spirit: Costs one elixir

Costs one elixir Tesla: Costs four elixir

Costs four elixir Earthquake: Costs three elixir

Costs three elixir Hog Rider: Costs four elixir

Costs four elixir Skeletons: Costs one elixir

4) Mega Knight Wall Breakers with Skeletons Evolution

Mega Knight Wall Breakers with Skeletons Evolution deck (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 17 and has an average cost of 2.9 elixir.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bats Evolution: Costs two elixir

Costs two elixir Skeletons Evolution: Costs one elixir

Costs one elixir Zap: Costs two elixir

Costs two elixir Mega Knight: Costs seven elixir

Costs seven elixir Little Prince: Costs three elixir (You can use Archers as a substitute)

Costs three elixir (You can use Archers as a substitute) Bandit: Costs three elixir

Costs three elixir Miner: Costs three elixir

Costs three elixir Wall Breakers: Costs two elixir

5) 2.9 Xbow cycle deck

2.9 Xbow cycle deck (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average cost of 2.9 elixir.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: Costs two elixir

Costs two elixir Tesla Evolution: Costs four elixir

Costs four elixir Xbow: Costs six elixir

Costs six elixir Prince: Costs three elixir

Costs three elixir Fireball: Costs four elixir

Costs four elixir Skeletons: Costs three elixir

Costs three elixir Ice Spirit: Costs one elixir

Costs one elixir Log: Costs two elixir

These are the five best Clash Royale decks for Arena 17 (Royal Crypt).