The best Clash Royale Decks for Arena 21, also known as Clash Fest, comprise some of the most used cards in the game's current meta. They are not only versatile in Clash Fest, but you can also use them in more advanced arenas once you reach them. You will need to acquire 8,000 trophies to play in the Clash Fest arena.

In this list, we have curated the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 21 (Clash Fest) to showcase your prowess on top ladder matches.

Note: This list is not ranked in any way and is based on the author's opinion.

Best Clash Royale decks for Arena 21 (Clash Fest)

These are the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 21 (Clash Fest):

2.9 Xbow cycle deck with Bomber Evolution and Tesla Evolution

2.6 Hog cycle deck with Skeletons Evolution

Hog Earthquake cycle deck with Firecracker Evolution

Royal Hogs Giant Skeleton cycle deck with Bomber Evolution and Skeletons Evolution

Balloon cycle deck with Knight Evolution and Zap Evolution

1) Xbow with Bomber Evolution and Tesla Evolution

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.9.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Tesla Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

Xbow: This card costs six elixir.

Prince: This card costs three elixir.

Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

Skeletons: This card costs three elixir.

Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

Log: This card costs two elixir.

2) 2.6 Hog cycle deck with Skeletons Evolution

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 21 and has an average elixir cost of 2.6.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Skeletons Evolution: This card costs one elixir.

Ice Spirit Evolution: This card costs one elixir.

Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

Cannon: This card costs three elixir.

Hog Rider: This card costs four elixir.

Ice Golem: This card costs two elixir.

Log: This card costs two elixir.

Musketeer: This card costs four elixir.

3) Hog Earthquake cycle deck with Firecracker Evolution

Deck 3 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.8.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Firecracker Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

Valkyrie Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

Log: This card costs two elixir.

Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

Tesla: This card costs four elixir.

Earthquake: This card costs three elixir.

Hog Rider: This card costs four elixir.

Skeletons: This card costs one elixir.

4) Royal Hogs Giant Skeleton cycle deck with Bomber Evolution and Skeletons Evolution

Deck 4 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 21 and has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Skeletons Evolution: This card costs one elixir.

Royal Hogs: This card costs four elixir.

Giant Skeleton: This card costs six elixir.

Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

Mother Witch: This card costs four elixir.

Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

5) Balloon cycle deck with Knight Evolution and Zap Evolution

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

Rage: This card costs two elixir.

Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir.

Miner: This card costs three elixir.

Balloon: This card costs five elixir.

Skeletons: This card costs one elixir.

These are the five best Clash Royale decks for Arena 21 (Clash Fest).