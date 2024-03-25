With the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 22 (Pancakes!), you can overwhelm stronger opponents in the game. Once you acquire 8,500 trophies in the Trophy Road mode of Clash Royale, you will be able to play in the 22nd arena, also known as Pancakes!. However, you must sharpen your skills to play well in this arena.

With high skill comes high rewards. You will get the following rewards for winning matches in this arena:

Mega Lightning Chest: 1080 cards

Giant Chest: 420 cards

Magical Chest: 120 cards

Gold Chest: 49 cards

Silver Chest: 28 cards

Wooden Chest: 24 cards

In this list, we have curated the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 22 (Pancakes!) to showcase your prowess in top ladder matches.

Note: This list is not ranked in any way.

Best Clash Royale decks for Arena 22 (Pancakes!)

These are the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 22 (Pancakes!):

Balloon cycle deck

2.6 Hog cycle deck

2.8 Hog Earthquake cycle deck

Royal Hogs Giant Skeleton cycle deck

2.9 Xbow cycle deck

5 best Clash Royale for Arena 22 (Pancakes!)

1) Balloon cycle deck

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

Rage: This card costs two elixir.

Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir.

Miner: This card costs three elixir.

Balloon: This card costs five elixir.

Skeletons: This card costs one elixir.

2) 2.6 Hog cycle

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.6.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Skeletons Evolution: This card costs one elixir.

Ice Spirit Evolution: This card costs one elixir.

Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

Cannon: This card costs three elixir.

Hog Rider: This card costs four elixir.

Ice Golem: This card costs two elixir.

Log: This card costs two elixir.

Musketeer: This card costs four elixir.

3) 2.8 Hog Earthquake cycle

Deck 3 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.8.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Firecracker Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

Valkyrie Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

Log: This card costs two elixir.

Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

Tesla: This card costs four elixir.

Earthquake: This card costs three elixir.

Hog Rider: This card costs four elixir.

Skeletons: This card costs one elixir.

4) Royal Hogs Giant Skeleton cycle deck

Deck 4 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 22 and has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Skeletons Evolution: This card costs one elixir.

Royal Hogs: This card costs four elixir.

Giant Skeleton: This card costs six elixir.

Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

Mother Witch: This card costs four elixir.

Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

5) 2.9 Xbow cycle deck

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.9.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Tesla Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

Xbow: This card costs six elixir.

Prince: This card costs three elixir.

Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

Skeletons: This card costs three elixir.

Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

Log: This card costs two elixir.

That covers the five best Clash Royale decks for Arena 22 (Pancakes!).