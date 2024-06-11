The best Clash Royale decks for the Goblin Power challenge are ones that have cards that utilize the special powers that the event grants. All cards with Goblins will have powers like Zap, invisibility, and more. Buildings like Goblin Cage and Goblin Hut will also have similar special powers.
This article will walk you through the best Clash Royale decks for the Goblin Power challenge, including all the cards needed to build them and their elixir costs.
5 best Clash Royale decks for the Goblin Power challenge
Listed below are some of the best Clash Royale decks for the Goblin Power challenge:
1) Goblin Gang with Goblin Barrel, Royal Recruits, and Princess
Goblins in this deck will have special powers. You will need the following cards to build this deck:
- Royal Recruits: Costs 7 elixir
- Mighty Miner: Costs 4 elixir
- Princess: Costs 3 elixir
- Goblin Barrel: Costs 3 elixir
- Goblins: Costs 2 elixir
- Fireball: Costs 4 elixir
- Skeleton Barrel: Costs 3 elixir
- Goblin Gang: Costs 3 elixir
2) Goblin Barrel with Princess, Skeletons, and Might Miner
Even though it does not have a lot of Goblins, this deck is still going to be very effective. You will need the following cards to build this deck:
- Skeletons: Costs 1 elixir
- Mighty Miner: Costs 4 elixir
- Princess: Costs 3 elixir
- Goblin Barrel: Costs 3 elixir
- Ice Spirit: Costs 1 elixir
- Rocket: Costs 6 elixir
- Cannon: Costs 3 elixir
- Log: Costs 2 elixir
3) Giant with Sparky, Goblin Barrel, Skeleton Army, and Wizard
The Sparky and Skeleton Army will help bait out the small spells. Giant and Goblin Barrel should help exert pressure. You will need the following cards to build this deck:
- Wizard: Costs 5 elixir
- Mini Pekka: Costs 4 elixir
- Skeleton Army: Costs 3 elixir
- Goblin Barrel: Costs 3 elixir
- Zap: Costs 2 elixir
- Arrows: Costs 3 elixir
- Sparky: Costs 6 elixir
- Giant: Costs 5 elixir
4) Royale Recruits with Little Prince, Princess, Goblin Gang, and Goblin Barrel
With two spammy Goblin troop cards, you can exert a lot of pressure on your enemies. You will need the following cards to build it:
- Royal Recruits: Costs 7 elixir
- Little Prince: Costs 3 elixir
- Princess: Costs 3 elixir
- Goblin Barrel: Costs 3 elixir
- Log: Costs 2 elixir
- Ice Spirit: Costs 1 elixir
- Skeleton Barrel: Costs 3 elixir
- Goblin Gang: Costs 3 elixir
5) Royal Recruits with Firecracker, Little Prince, and Princess
This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for the Goblin Power challenge. You will need the following cards to build this deck:
- Royal Recruits Evolution: Costs 7 elixir
- Little Prince: Costs 3 elixir
- Princess: Costs 3 elixir
- Goblin Barrel Evolution: Costs 3 elixir
- Log: Costs 2 elixir
- Ice Spirit: Costs 1 elixir
- Firecracker: Costs 3 elixir
- Goblin Gang: Costs 3 elixir
