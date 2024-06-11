The best Clash Royale decks for the Goblin Power challenge are ones that have cards that utilize the special powers that the event grants. All cards with Goblins will have powers like Zap, invisibility, and more. Buildings like Goblin Cage and Goblin Hut will also have similar special powers.

This article will walk you through the best Clash Royale decks for the Goblin Power challenge, including all the cards needed to build them and their elixir costs.

5 best Clash Royale decks for the Goblin Power challenge

Listed below are some of the best Clash Royale decks for the Goblin Power challenge:

1) Goblin Gang with Goblin Barrel, Royal Recruits, and Princess

Goblin Gang with Goblin Barrel, Royal Recruits, and Princess (Image via Supercell)

Goblins in this deck will have special powers. You will need the following cards to build this deck:

Royal Recruits : Costs 7 elixir

: Costs 7 elixir Mighty Miner : Costs 4 elixir

: Costs 4 elixir Princess : Costs 3 elixir

: Costs 3 elixir Goblin Barrel: Costs 3 elixir

Costs 3 elixir Goblins : Costs 2 elixir

: Costs 2 elixir Fireball : Costs 4 elixir

: Costs 4 elixir Skeleton Barrel: Costs 3 elixir

Costs 3 elixir Goblin Gang: Costs 3 elixir

2) Goblin Barrel with Princess, Skeletons, and Might Miner

Goblin Barrel with Princess, Skeletons, and Might Miner (Image via Supercell)

Even though it does not have a lot of Goblins, this deck is still going to be very effective. You will need the following cards to build this deck:

Skeletons : Costs 1 elixir

: Costs 1 elixir Mighty Miner : Costs 4 elixir

: Costs 4 elixir Princess : Costs 3 elixir

: Costs 3 elixir Goblin Barrel : Costs 3 elixir

: Costs 3 elixir Ice Spirit: Costs 1 elixir

Costs 1 elixir Rocket : Costs 6 elixir

: Costs 6 elixir Cannon : Costs 3 elixir

: Costs 3 elixir Log: Costs 2 elixir

3) Giant with Sparky, Goblin Barrel, Skeleton Army, and Wizard

Giant with Sparky, Goblin Barrel, Skeleton Army, and Wizard (Image via Supercell)

The Sparky and Skeleton Army will help bait out the small spells. Giant and Goblin Barrel should help exert pressure. You will need the following cards to build this deck:

Wizard : Costs 5 elixir

: Costs 5 elixir Mini Pekka: Costs 4 elixir

Costs 4 elixir Skeleton Army: Costs 3 elixir

Costs 3 elixir Goblin Barrel : Costs 3 elixir

: Costs 3 elixir Zap : Costs 2 elixir

: Costs 2 elixir Arrows : Costs 3 elixir

: Costs 3 elixir Sparky : Costs 6 elixir

: Costs 6 elixir Giant: Costs 5 elixir

4) Royale Recruits with Little Prince, Princess, Goblin Gang, and Goblin Barrel

Royale Recruits with Little Prince, Princess, Goblin Gang, and Goblin Barrel (Image via Supercell)

With two spammy Goblin troop cards, you can exert a lot of pressure on your enemies. You will need the following cards to build it:

Royal Recruits: Costs 7 elixir

Costs 7 elixir Little Prince: Costs 3 elixir

Costs 3 elixir Princess : Costs 3 elixir

: Costs 3 elixir Goblin Barrel: Costs 3 elixir

Costs 3 elixir Log : Costs 2 elixir

: Costs 2 elixir Ice Spirit: Costs 1 elixir

Costs 1 elixir Skeleton Barrel: Costs 3 elixir

Costs 3 elixir Goblin Gang: Costs 3 elixir

5) Royal Recruits with Firecracker, Little Prince, and Princess

Royale Recruits with Little Prince, Princess, Goblin Gang, and Goblin Barrel (Image via Supercell)

This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for the Goblin Power challenge. You will need the following cards to build this deck:

Royal Recruits Evolution: Costs 7 elixir

Little Prince: Costs 3 elixir

Princess: Costs 3 elixir

Goblin Barrel Evolution: Costs 3 elixir

Log: Costs 2 elixir

Ice Spirit: Costs 1 elixir

Firecracker: Costs 3 elixir

Goblin Gang: Costs 3 elixir

That covers everything you need to know about the best Clash Royale decks for the Goblin Power challenge. Check out our other Clash Royale articles:

