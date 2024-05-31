The best Giant decks in Clash Royale will help you get a lot of easy wins as Giant is currently the best win condition in the game. With the Void spell and the Dagger Duchess being two of the most commonly used cards in Clash Royale, the Giant sees a lot of play. With a five-elixir cost, this is a great win condition to have in your decks.

This article will run you through the best Giant decks in Clash Royale, including all the cards needed for every deck along with their elixir costs.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the author's opinion.

5 best Giant decks in Clash Royale

Listed below are some of the best Giant decks in Clash Royale:

1) Giant Graveyard with Bats Evolution and Zap Evolution

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

This is one of the best decks in the game right now and has an average elixir cost of 3.6.

You will need the following cards to play this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two Elixir.

Bats Evolution: This card costs two Elixir.

Little Prince: This card costs three Elixir.

Night Witch: This card costs four Elixir.

Bowler: This card costs five Elixir.

Arrows: This card costs three Elixir.

Graveyard: This card costs five Elixir.

Giant: This card costs five Elixir.

2) Giant Night Witch with Bomber Evolution and Bats Evolution

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)

This is one of the best Giant decks in Clash Royale and has an average elixir cost of 3.3.

You will need the following cards to play this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two Elixir.

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two Elixir.

Fisherman: This card costs three Elixir.

Night Witch: This card costs four Elixir.

Phoenix: This card costs four Elixir.

Arrows: This card costs three Elixir.

Void: This card costs three Elixir.

Giant: This card costs five Elixir.

3) Giant Little Prince with Bomber Evolution and Knight Evolution

Deck 3 (Image via Supercell)

This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.6.

You will need the following cards to play this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two Elixir.

Knight Evolution: This card costs three Elixir.

Little Prince: This card costs three Elixir.

Phoenix: This card costs four Elixir.

Lightning: This card costs six Elixir.

Arrows: This card costs three Elixir.

Fisherman: This card costs three Elixir.

Giant: This card costs five Elixir.

4) Giant Nightwitch with Wizard Evolution and Knight Evolution

Deck 4 (Image via Supercell)

This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.5.

You will need the following cards to play this deck:

Wizard Evolution: This card costs five Elixir.

Knight Evolution: This card costs three Elixir.

Fisherman: This card costs three Elixir.

Night Witch: This card costs four Elixir.

Void: This card costs three Elixir.

Arrows: This card costs three Elixir.

Rage: This card costs two Elixir.

Giant: This card costs five Elixir.

5) Giant Balloon with Wizard Evolution and Knight Evolution

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)

This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.9.

You will need the following cards to play this deck:

Wizard Evolution: This card costs five Elixir.

Knight Evolution: This card costs three Elixir.

Fisherman: This card costs three Elixir.

Night Witch: This card costs four Elixir.

Void: This card costs three Elixir.

Arrows: This card costs three Elixir.

Balloon: This card costs five Elixir.

Giant: This card costs five Elixir.

That covers all the best Giant decks in Clash Royale. If you like this game, consider reading about our other Clash Royale decks:

