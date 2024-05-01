The best Clash Royale decks for Master I (League 4) will help you outclass all your enemies and reach Master II (League 5). This will allow you to move one step closer to Ultimate Champion. Talking about steps, you will get Golden Steps in this league. Given that you will need to win 11 games, the Golden Steps can be helpful if you can't seem to win. However, that won't be the case with our best Clash Royale deck suggestions.

In this list, we have curated the best Clash Royale decks for Master I (League 4) to climb all 11 steps before entering League 5.

Note: This list is not ranked in any way.

Best Clash Royale decks for Master I (League 4)

Balloon cycle with Knight and Zap Evolutions

2.6 Hog cycle with Skeletons and Ice Spirit Evolutions

Hog Earthquake cycle with Valkyrie and Firecracker Evolutions

Royal Hogs Giant Skeleton with Bomber and Skeletons Evolutions

Classic Xbow cycle with Tesla and Bomber Evolutions

1) Balloon cycle with Knight and Zap Evolutions

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for Master I (League 4) and has an average elixir cost of 2.9.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Rage: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Miner: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Balloon: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Skeletons: This card costs one elixir.

2) 2.6 Hog cycle with Skeletons and Ice Spirit Evolutions

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.6.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Skeletons Evolution: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Ice Spirit Evolution: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Cannon: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Hog Rider: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Ice Golem: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Musketeer: This card costs four elixir.

3) Hog Earthquake cycle with Valkyrie and Firecracker Evolutions

Deck 3 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.8.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Firecracker Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Valkyrie Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Tesla: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Earthquake: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Hog Rider: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Skeletons: This card costs one elixir.

4) Royal Hogs Giant Skeleton with Bomber and Skeletons Evolutions

Deck 4 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This is among the best Clash Royale decks for Master I (League 4) and has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Skeletons Evolution: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Royal Hogs: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Giant Skeleton: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Mother Witch: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

5) Classic Xbow cycle with Tesla and Bomber Evolutions

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.9.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Tesla Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Xbow: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Knight: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Skeletons: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

That covers the five best Clash Royale decks for Master I (League 4). If you like the game, consider reading our other articles: