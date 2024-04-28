The best Clash Royale decks for Master II (League 5) will help you get quick and easy wins, so you can reach Master III (League 6) swiftly. You will enjoy Golden Steps in Master II (League 5), which means you will not be stranded on the first step even if you struggle to find wins. That said, the decks we have for you in this article will help you outclass your opponents with panache.

Below we have curated some of the best Clash Royale decks for Master II (League 5).

Note: This list is not ranked.

5 best Clash Royale decks for Master II (League 5)

1) Royal Hogs cycle

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This Royal Hogs deck is one of the best Clash Royale decks for Master II and has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Skeletons Evolution: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Royal Hogs: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Giant Skeleton: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Mother Witch: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

2) 2.9 Xbow cycle deck

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.9.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Tesla Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Xbow: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Knight: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Skeletons: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

3) Giant Graveyard deck

Deck 3 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for Master II (League 5) and has an average elixir cost of 3.6.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Bats Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Night Witch: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Graveyard: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Giant: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Bowler: This card costs six elixir.

4) Miner Poison cycle deck

Deck 4 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.1.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bats Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Mother Witch: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Royal Delivery: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Miner: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Guards: This card costs three elixir.

5) Balloon cycle deck

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.9.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Rage: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Miner: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Balloon: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Skeletons: This card costs one elixir.

These are among the best Clash Royale decks for Master II (League 5). Make sure to choose the one that suits your playstyle the best.