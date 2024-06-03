Best tips for Goblin Barrel Evo Draft Challenge in Clash Royale

The Goblin Barrel Evo Draft Challenge in Clash Royale is a brand-new event we received with the new season of Goblin's Gambit. In this Draft Challenge, you will be allowed to choose four cards and you will get the remaining four from your opponent. The RNG involved in the Goblin Barrel Evo Draft Challenge is often sky-high, adding a lot of spice to this game mode.

While the event has just started, we are yet to see the 12-win challenge where you must be at the top of your game to get all the rewards. In this article, we will provide you with some tips to make the most out of the Goblin Barrel Evo Draft Challenge in Clash Royale.

How to prepare for the Goblin Barrel Evo Draft Challenge in Clash Royale

Tips for the Draft Challenge (Image via Supercell)

First and foremost, try to select cards that will help you overwhelm your opponents with a lot of spam. Cards like Goblin Gang, Firecracker, Princess, Goblins, Skeleton Army, and other troops that can bait out your enemy's small spells are optimal for this challenge.

Furthermore, do not use the Cannoneer Tower Troop for this challenge as it is the worst out of the three Tower Troops when it comes to bait decks. The Dagger Duchess is the best Tower Troop for the Goblin Barrel Evo Draft Challenge. The fast daggers from this Tower Troop will help you clear any swarm headed toward your side of the arena.

Best cards to pick in the Goblin Barrel Evo Draft Challenge in Clash Royale

As mentioned, choose cards that have the potential to spam and overwhelm your enemy. Having a mini tank like a Knight or Ice Golem is also advisable to build pushes.

Buildings like Bomb Tower and Tesla will synergize well with bait decks and help clear the spam. If you want to add more spam on the arena, you can choose spawners like Goblin Hut and Tombstone.

When it comes to spells, two spells are advisable. Poison and Log would be very helpful for this challenge.

