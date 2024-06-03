With the release of the new card Evolution, players are wondering about the best Clash Royale Goblin Barrel Evolution decks. The new Goblin Barrel Evolution is playable every two cycles and launches two barrels on both enemy towers. This is useful to throw your enemies off the rail and inflict good damage to the towers.

This article will walk you through the best Clash Royale Goblin Barrel Evolution decks, including all the cards needed to build them and their elixir costs.

5 best Clash Royale Goblin Barrel Evolution decks

Listed below are some of the best Clash Royale Goblin Barrel Evolution decks you can use:

1) Log bait with Royal Recruits Evolution and Goblin Barrel Evolution

Log bait with Royal Recruits Evolution and Goblin Barrel Evolution (Image via Supercell)

This is one of the best Log-bait decks to use the Goblin Barrel Evolution. You will need the following cards to build this deck:

Royal Recruits Evolution: Costs 7 elixir

Mighty Miner: Costs 4 elixir

Princess: Costs 3 elixir

Goblin Barrel Evolution: Costs 3 elixir

Goblins: Costs 2 elixir

Fireball: Costs 4 elixir

Skeleton Barrel: Costs 3 elixir

Goblin Gang: Costs 3 elixir

2) Goblin Barrel Evolution with Might Miner and Skeletons Evolution

Goblin Barrel Evolution with Might Miner and Skeletons Evolution (Image via Supercell)

This is another amazing deck to maximize your Goblin Barrel Evolution. You will need the following cards to build this deck:

Skeletons Evolution: Costs 1 elixir

Mighty Miner: Costs 4 elixir

Princess: Costs 3 elixir

Goblin Barrel Evolution: Costs 3 elixir

Ice Spirit: Costs 1 elixir

Rocket: Costs 6 elixir

Cannon: Costs 3 elixir

Log: Costs 2 elixir

3) Giant Sparky with Goblin Barrel Evolution and Wizard Evolution

Giant Sparky with Goblin Barrel Evolution and Wizard Evolution (Image via Supercell)

Wizard Evolution is one of the most broken card Evolutions and you can use it with Goblin Barrel Evolution thanks to this deck. You will need the following cards to build this deck:

Wizard Evolution: Costs 5 elixir

Mini Pekka: Costs 4 elixir

Skeleton Army: Costs 3 elixir

Goblin Barrel Evolution: Costs 3 elixir

Zap: Costs 2 elixir

Arrows: Costs 3 elixir

Sparky: Costs 6 elixir

Giant: Costs 5 elixir

4) Royal Recruits Evolution with Little Prince and Goblin Barrel Evolution

Royal Recruits Evolution with Little Prince and Goblin Barrel Evolution (Image via Supercell)

This deck has some of the most broken cards and is one of the best Clash Royale Goblin Barrel Evolution decks right now. You will need the following cards to build it:

Royal Recruits Evolution: Costs 7 elixir

Little Prince: Costs 3 elixir

Princess: Costs 3 elixir

Goblin Barrel Evolution: Costs 3 elixir

Log: Costs 2 elixir

Ice Spirit: Costs 1 elixir

Skeleton Barrel: Costs 3 elixir

Goblin Gang: Costs 3 elixir

5) Goblin Barrel Evolution with Firecracker and Little Prince

Goblin Barrel Evolution with Firecracker and Little Prince (Image via Supercell)

Last but not least, we have a Firecracker deck with the Royal Recruits Evolution. The Royal Recruits are crucial for setting up a dual-lane pressure. This deck will allow you to use the Goblin Barrel Evolution's mechanic to juke your opponent with fake barrels.

You will need the following cards to build this deck:

Royal Recruits Evolution: Costs 7 elixir

Little Prince: Costs 3 elixir

Princess: Costs 3 elixir

Goblin Barrel Evolution: Costs 3 elixir

Log: Costs 2 elixir

Ice Spirit: Costs 1 elixir

Firecracker: Costs 3 elixir

Goblin Gang: Costs 3 elixir

That covers everything you need to know about the best Clash Royale Goblin Barrel Evolution decks. Check out our other Clash Royale articles:

