With the release of the new card Evolution, players are wondering about the best Clash Royale Goblin Barrel Evolution decks. The new Goblin Barrel Evolution is playable every two cycles and launches two barrels on both enemy towers. This is useful to throw your enemies off the rail and inflict good damage to the towers.
This article will walk you through the best Clash Royale Goblin Barrel Evolution decks, including all the cards needed to build them and their elixir costs.
5 best Clash Royale Goblin Barrel Evolution decks
Listed below are some of the best Clash Royale Goblin Barrel Evolution decks you can use:
1) Log bait with Royal Recruits Evolution and Goblin Barrel Evolution
This is one of the best Log-bait decks to use the Goblin Barrel Evolution. You will need the following cards to build this deck:
- Royal Recruits Evolution: Costs 7 elixir
- Mighty Miner: Costs 4 elixir
- Princess: Costs 3 elixir
- Goblin Barrel Evolution: Costs 3 elixir
- Goblins: Costs 2 elixir
- Fireball: Costs 4 elixir
- Skeleton Barrel: Costs 3 elixir
- Goblin Gang: Costs 3 elixir
2) Goblin Barrel Evolution with Might Miner and Skeletons Evolution
This is another amazing deck to maximize your Goblin Barrel Evolution. You will need the following cards to build this deck:
- Skeletons Evolution: Costs 1 elixir
- Mighty Miner: Costs 4 elixir
- Princess: Costs 3 elixir
- Goblin Barrel Evolution: Costs 3 elixir
- Ice Spirit: Costs 1 elixir
- Rocket: Costs 6 elixir
- Cannon: Costs 3 elixir
- Log: Costs 2 elixir
3) Giant Sparky with Goblin Barrel Evolution and Wizard Evolution
Wizard Evolution is one of the most broken card Evolutions and you can use it with Goblin Barrel Evolution thanks to this deck. You will need the following cards to build this deck:
- Wizard Evolution: Costs 5 elixir
- Mini Pekka: Costs 4 elixir
- Skeleton Army: Costs 3 elixir
- Goblin Barrel Evolution: Costs 3 elixir
- Zap: Costs 2 elixir
- Arrows: Costs 3 elixir
- Sparky: Costs 6 elixir
- Giant: Costs 5 elixir
Also read: Best Giant decks in Clash Royale
4) Royal Recruits Evolution with Little Prince and Goblin Barrel Evolution
This deck has some of the most broken cards and is one of the best Clash Royale Goblin Barrel Evolution decks right now. You will need the following cards to build it:
- Royal Recruits Evolution: Costs 7 elixir
- Little Prince: Costs 3 elixir
- Princess: Costs 3 elixir
- Goblin Barrel Evolution: Costs 3 elixir
- Log: Costs 2 elixir
- Ice Spirit: Costs 1 elixir
- Skeleton Barrel: Costs 3 elixir
- Goblin Gang: Costs 3 elixir
5) Goblin Barrel Evolution with Firecracker and Little Prince
Last but not least, we have a Firecracker deck with the Royal Recruits Evolution. The Royal Recruits are crucial for setting up a dual-lane pressure. This deck will allow you to use the Goblin Barrel Evolution's mechanic to juke your opponent with fake barrels.
You will need the following cards to build this deck:
- Royal Recruits Evolution: Costs 7 elixir
- Little Prince: Costs 3 elixir
- Princess: Costs 3 elixir
- Goblin Barrel Evolution: Costs 3 elixir
- Log: Costs 2 elixir
- Ice Spirit: Costs 1 elixir
- Firecracker: Costs 3 elixir
- Goblin Gang: Costs 3 elixir
