Super Ice Golem in Clash Royale Super Cards Draft: Abilities, strategies, and more

Super Ice Golem in Clash Royale is a Super Card, only available during certain events. It's currently a part of the Super Cards Draft challenge that is set to last till August 26, 2024. Additionally, the rarity of the Card is Legendary and it costs 4 elixir to deploy. The Super Ice Golem is similar to Ice Golem in terms of gameplay, but the latter's death damage freezes opponent troops throughout the arena.

More on Super Ice Golem in Clash Royale

Stats of Level 11 Super Golem in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Details of Super Ice Golem in Clash Royale

Super Ice Golem resembles Ice Golem, only the former is larger. Additionally, it has a considerably slow movement speed and only targets buildings. The troop has high hitpoints for its elixir cost.

Ability

When Super Ice Golem dies, it freezes all enemy troops and buildings in the arena, this includes Princess Towers and the King Tower. Additionally, this ability will activate the King Tower ahead of time, giving the opponent an extra attacker for defense.

The Super Ice Golem's Death Damage not only activates the opponent's King Tower but also gets rid of swarms, making for easier attack pushes.

Strategies

Super Ice Golem in Clash Royale has high hit points and can serve as a tank for attack pushes. It has low damage, so it doesn't have to attack the opponent's crown tower. Additionally, it can delay the enemy's attack push for a low elixir cost.

If you have a Super Ice Golem in the deck, include another win condition like Hog Rider and Goblin Barrel. A win condition is a card that can give reliable tower damage. Moreover, other cards that work well with this troop are Zap, Inferno Dragon, Executioner, Mini PEKKA, etc.

For countering Super Ice Golem, any tank killers like mini PEKKA and Inferno Dragon will work fine. However, if it is in the arena, have a spell ready in the hand for when it is defeated. It will allow you to attack any enemy troop connected to the crown tower when your troops and buildings are frozen.

