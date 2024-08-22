Best decks with Valkyrie in Clash Royale

Valkyrie in Clash Royale is a Rare Card, unlocked at Arena 2 (Bone Pit). It costs four elixirs to deploy and has high hitpoints and moderate damage. Valkyrie is best suited for defense, for instance, she can serve as a cheap tank that absorbs enemy attacks while friendly defenses counter them. Additionally, she does melee attacks with an Area of Effect (AoE).

Valkyrie in Clash Royale has a medium movement speed and she can only attack ground troops. Moreover, she is not overwhelmed by swarms as she can quickly defeat them with a single splash damage attack.

This article will explore some of the best decks that run Valkyrie in Clash Royale.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Three Best decks that run Valkyrie in Clash Royale

1) Valkyrie and 3 Musketeers

Valkyrie (4 elixir)

Zap (2 elixir)

Three Musketeers (9 elixir)

Minor (3 elixir)

Royal Ghost (3 elixir)

Minion Hoard (5 elixir)

Goblin Gang (3 elixir)

Elixir Pump (6 elixir)

This is an expensive deck that runs Valkyrie in Clash Royale, having an average cost of 4.4 elixirs. Since the deck contains Three Musketeers, the most expensive card in the game, an Elixir Pump is included for compensation.

The idea with this deck is to play defensively and create positive elixir trades. For instance, use the Goblin Gang to distract enemy troops, and if the towers cannot finish them off, only then send the Valkyrie. Additionally, Royal Ghost, Valkyrie, and Miner are the main tanks and defenders for this deck.

Once you have enough advantage in elixir, send the Three Musketeers for attack. Moreover, Miner can serve as the win condition for this deck, as he can directly attack the enemy towers and distract them from small pushes. A win condition is a card that is intended to give reliable tower damage.

2) Wall Breakers Cycle with MA and Valkyrie

Valkyrie (4 elixir)

Miner (3 elixir)

Wall Breakers (2 elixir)

Bomb Tower (4 elixir)

Bats (2 elixir)

Arrows (3 elixir)

Skeletons (1 elixir)

Magic Archer (4 elixir)

This is a cheap cycle deck, having an average elixir cost of 2.6. The goal with cycle decks is to quickly use cheap cards to attain the win condition faster. With this deck, the idea is to use Miners, Skeletons, and Bats to get to the Wall Breakers card, which is the win condition in this deck.

The main defenders of this deck are Bomb Tower and Valkyrie. Additionally, Skeletons and Valkyrie can be used for distracting enemy troops, while the Magic Archer Chips away their hitpoint from a distance.

Miner and Valkyrie in Clash Royale have a lot of hitpoints, hence they can also serve as tanks. These troops will absorb damage and allow other friendly troops to attack. Additionally, Miner can be used as a secondary win condition.

3) Goblin Drill Cycle with E-Wiz and Valkyrie

Goblin Drill (4 elixir)

Valkyrie (4 elixir)

Electro Wizard (4 elixir)

Zappies (4 elixir)

Hidden Tesla (4 elixir)

Fire Ball (4 elixir)

Zap (2 elixir)

Electro Spirit (1 elixir)

This is an affordable deck, with an average elixir cost of 3.4. With this Drill cycle deck, the goal is to use the Goblin Drill for Crown Tower Damage and other cheaper cards like Zap and Electro Spirit cycle back to it.

The deck highly concentrates on defense. Hidden Tesla, Zappies, and Electro Spirit cards are for distracting and delaying enemy attackers. Additionally, Valkyrie is the main tank. She will redirect enemies while other defenses finish them off.

Goblin Drill can be effectively countered with spells. Therefore, Electro Wizard and Zappies can also serve as spell baits. Additionally, Fire Ball and Zap can support defenses and Goblin Drill whenever necessary.

