Royal Giant Evolution is one of the most popular attacking tanks in Clash Royale and which can be found in the Royal Arena. Players need six evolution shards to evolve the Royal Giant card. He has identical stats to the regular card but boasts some special abilities.

Every time Royal Giant Evolution attacks the building in the battle, he deals additional damage in a 2.5 tile radius, which also knocks back ground troops. Players should use spell and area damage cards with him to counter the enemy team's army swarms.

This article lists the best Royal Giant Evolution decks in Clash Royale.

What are the best Royal Giant Evolution decks in Clash Royale?

1) Hog MK EDrag Valk

Hog MK EDrag Valk battle deck (Image via Supercell)

The Hog MK EDrag Valk deck contains the following cards:

Royal Giant Evolution (This card costs 6 elixir)

Firecracker Evolution (This card costs 3 elixir)

Hog Rider (This card costs 4 elixir)

Mega Knight (This card costs 7 elixir)

Valkyrie (This card costs 4 elixir)

Electro Dragon (This card costs 5 elixir)

Rage (This card costs 2 elixir)

Knight (This card costs 3 elixir)

Hog MK EDrag Valk is one of the best Hog Rider decks in Clash Royale. It uses Hog Rider, Royal Giant Evolution, Rage and Firecracker Evolution as the main attackers.

Royal Giant Evolution is used with Rage to easily take down the crown tower. Firecracker Evolution is deployed to help Hog Rider counter army swarms.

Knight, Valkyrie and Electro Dragon are the defenders and are tasked with stopping the enemy team's counter push and taking down tanks. Mega Knight can also be used for this same purpose. Once the enemy troops are busted, Mega Knight works well as a tank with Firecracker Evolution, Knight, and Valkyrie as attackers.

2) GS FishBoy Zappies

GS FishBoy Zappies deck (Image via Supercell)

The GS FishBoy Zappies deck contains the following cards:

Royal Giant Evolution (This card costs 6 elixir)

Wizard Evolution (This card costs 5 elixir)

Zappies (This card costs 4 elixir)

Giant Skeleton (This card costs 6 elixir)

Goblin Barrel (This card costs 3 elixir)

Arrows (This card costs 3 elixir)

Goblin Gang (This card costs 3 elixir)

Fisherman (This card costs 3 elixir)

GS FishBoy Zappies uses Giant Skeleton, Royal Giant Evolution, Wizard Evolution, Goblin Barrel, and Arrows as attackers. Goblin Barrel is used directly on the crown tower to deal maximum damage.

Goblin Gang, Fisherman, Zappies, and Wizard Evolution are deployed to stop the enemy's push. Zappies is very effective against charged cards like Prince and Sparky, while Arrows is great against Bats and Skeleton Army.

Players can also use Giant Skeleton, Goblin Gang, and Wizard Evolution against tanks like Pekka. Once the unit is busted, they can start a counter push with the remaining troops.

3) Miner FishBoy

Miner FishBoy deck in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

The Miner FishBoy battle deck contains the following cards:

Royal Giant Evolution (This card costs 6 elixir)

Wall Breakers Evolution (This card costs 2 elixir)

Rascals (This card costs 5 elixir)

Goblins (This card costs 2 elixir)

Miner (This card costs 3 elixir)

Arrows (This card costs 3 elixir)

Tesla (This card costs 4 elixir)

Fisherman (This card costs 3 elixir)

Miner FishBoy uses Royal Giant Evolution, Wall Breakers Evolution, Rascals and Miner to take down the crown tower. Wall Breakers Evolution should be used with Royal Giant Evolution to easily reach the crown tower and deal good damage. Miner must directly be deployed on the low-health tower to take it down.

Tesla, Arrows, Fisherman and Goblins are the defenders who must stop the enemy team. Tesla can distract the opponent's building-targeted tanks like Giant, Hog Rider, and Royal Giant, while Arrows can counter ground and air army swarms. Goblins and Fisherman can take down mini tanks like Mini Pekka.

