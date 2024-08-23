Bomber Evolution is a popular Clash Royale card that players can unlock after they reach the Bone Pit arena. Costing just two elixir, it throws bombs that bounce twice, dealing damage to multiple troops. Players should not use army swarms or mid-attackers to counter this unit as they can easily be taken down by such hits.

This article lists the best decks to counter Bomber Evolution in Clash Royale.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

What are the best Clash Royale decks to counter Bomber Evolution?

1) Monk GY Bowler

The Monk GY Bowler deck in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

The Monk GY Bowler deck contains the following cards in Clash Royale:

Valkyrie Evolution (This card costs 4 elixir)

Wizard Evolution (This card costs 5 elixir)

Graveyard (This card costs 5 elixir)

Monk (This card costs 5 elixir)

Bowler (This card costs 5 elixir)

Arrows (This card costs 3 elixir)

Barbarian Barrel (This card costs 2 elixir)

Tesla (This card costs 4 elixir)

Monk GY Bowler primarily uses Graveyard, Monk, and Bowler to take down enemy crown towers. Graveyard is directly deployed on the tower when the opposing team is low on elixir.

To counter Bomber Evolution, players can use Valkyrie Evolution, Barbarian Barrel, and Arrows, which are also effective against other swarms of troops.

Tesla, Barbarian Barrel, and Wizard Evolution are key when it comes to defense. Tesla attracts building-targeting units like Giants and Hog Riders and easily takes them down, while Wizard Evolution has the ability to deal with multiple troops. Monk can also be deployed defensively to handle mini tanks.

2) Golem BBD NW Lightning

Golem BBD NW Lightning (Image via Supercell)

The Golem BBD NW Lightning battle deck contains the following cards:

Bats Evolution (This card costs 2 elixir)

Barbarians Evolution (This card costs 5 elixir)

Golem (This card costs 8 elixir)

Lightning (This card costs 6 elixir)

Baby Dragon (This card costs 4 elixir)

Arrows (This card costs 3 elixir)

Goblin Demolisher (This card costs 4 elixir)

Night Witch (This card costs 4 elixir)

In Golem BBD NW Lightning, Goblin Demolisher, Golem, and Barbarians Evolution are the primary attackers tasked with taking down the enemy's crown towers. Meanwhile, Arrows, Baby Dragon, and Bats Evolution are the main counters to Bomber Evolution. Air troops can also easily take down Bomber Evolution and other ground army swarms.

Night Witch and Barbarians Evolution are the defenders on this deck. Night Witch distracts mini tanks from attacking the team's tower and can easily take down ground troops using her bats. Barbarians Evolution, on the other hand, can face off against tanks like Mega Knight, Pekka and Golem.

3) Hog Freeze

Hog Freeze battle deck in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

The Hog Freeze deck contains the following cards:

Bats Evolution (This card costs 2 elixir)

Barbarians Evolution (This card costs 5 elixir)

Hog Rider (This card costs 4 elixir)

Freeze (This card costs 4 elixir)

Fireball (This card costs 4 elixir)

Arrows (This card costs 3 elixir)

Minions (This card costs 3 elixir)

Ice Golem (This card costs 2 elixir)

Hog Freeze is one of the best Hog Rider decks in Clash Royale. It uses Ice Golem as a tank, along with Hog Rider and Freeze, to easily take down the enemy's crown towers.

Minions, Bats Evolution, Arrows, and Fireball are the cards assigned to take down Bomber Evolution. Air troops are very effective in taking down Bomber Evolution and other nearby troops.

Minions and Bats Evolution are used to defend against and take down ground mini tanks like Mini Pekka. Meanwhile, Barbarians Evolution is great to use against tanks like Pekka.

