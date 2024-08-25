Party Hut in Clash Royale Super Cards Draft: Abilities, strategies, and more

Party Hut in Clash Royale is an event-exclusive card that is only available for certain challenges. Currently, it is featured in the Super Cards Draft challenge, where players draft their decks by choosing one of three cards for each slot. There are three slots in each deck. Party Hut is a Legendary card that costs five Elixir to deploy.

Additionally, using the card spawns a building with moderate hitpoints. Atop the Party Hut sits a Dart Goblin that can attack ground and air troops. For those interested, this article highlights Party Hut in Clash Royale.

More on Party Hut in Clash Royale

A level 11 Party Hut in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Ability

Trending

The Party Hut is a building with a dart goblin on top, which can target the opponent's princess tower if the card is placed near the bridge. When the Hut is defeated or runs out of hitpoints, it spawns Goblins, three spear Goblins, and a Goblin Brawler.

Stats of Party Hut in Clash Royale

All cards in the current Super Cards Draft challenge are set at level 11. Here are the stats of a level 11 Party Hut:

Hitpoints: 851

851 Damage: 131

131 Spear Goblin Count: 3

3 Golin Count: 3

3 Goblin Brawler Count: 1

1 Spawned Troops level: Same as the Party Hut

Additionally, the Hut takes 1.5 seconds to deploy.

Also read: Super Ice Golem in Clash Royale Super Cards Draft: Abilities, strategies, and more

Strategies

Party Hut is best suited for defending against enemy pushes. It can be used for distracting and damaging tanks like Golem and PEKKA. Most building attackers like Hog Rider, Giant, and Balloon cannot defeat it even if both troops are at full health.

It is also an effective counter against Super Mini PEKKA, as the spawned goblins will easily defeat it. However, it is advised not to use it against Super Cards like Super Lava Hound and Super Magic Archer. Additionally, if the positioning is not right, the Party Hut can be taken out by the Wizard Trio.

For countering Party Hut, Bowler is a cost-effective option. His high hitpoints will let him survive the dart attacks. Additionally, he will be able to get rid of swarms and Goblin Brawler once the building is defeated.

Check out our other articles on Clash Royale:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!