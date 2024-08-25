Bowler in Clash Royale: Stats, strategies, and more

The Bowler in Clash Royale is an Epic Card that can be unlocked from Area 13 onwards. When used, it spawns the Bowler, a ground troop that does area damage. While the Bowler has high hitpoints and moderate damage, do note that he has a slow movement speed and can only attack ground troops and buildings. Moreover, this card costs Card costs five elixirs to deploy.

The Bolwer is deployed in one second and throws a boulder every 2.5 seconds. For those curious to know more, this article highlights the Bowler as well as strategies you should adopt when using this card.

More on the Bowler in Clash Royale

Details

The Bowler does area damage by rolling giant boulders on the battlefield. His attacks even have a pushback effect on medium-sized units like the Mini Pekka and Knight. Meanwhile, the units that are pushed back have their attacks reset.

Stats

The stats of a level 11 Boulder are as follows:

Hitpoints: 2080

2080 Area Damage: 288

288 Range: 4 tiles

The Bowler attacks enemy troops if they are within 4 tiles of him. However, the thrown boulders will reach and damage all possible targets for 7.5 tiles. Additionally, his stats, other than range, increase by 10% with each level up.

Strategies for using the Bowler

The Bowler is one of the best counters for Goblin Barrel, as he can defeat all goblins with one attack if placed properly. Although it is a negative elixir trade, he is left standing with full hit points for a counterattack.

This unit can also be relied on for breaking enemy pushes. The thrown boulder follows a linear pathway and passes through enemies for seven tiles. Therefore, he can attack low-hitpoint troops that are taking cover behind tanks. Additionally, being an area damage troop, it can counter most swarms.

Since the Bowler is a ground troop that rolls boulders, he can easily be countered by air troops with moderate to high damage. Therefore, it is recommended to support him with spells like Fireball and troops like the Executioner.

Furthermore, he can also target spawn buildings like the Goblin Hut, Barracks, Tombstone, etc. The Bowler's attacks will defeat any spawned units and directly connect with the building, unlike other troops that may need to retarget.

