Super Lava Hound in Clash Royale Super Cards Draft: Abilities, strategies, and more

Super Lava Hound in Clash Royale is a temporary troop that is available during certain events. It is featured in the ongoing Super Cards Draft Challenge, along with a few other Super Cards. A Super Card is a regular card with some enhanced abilities and perks. It costs 8 elixir to deploy and resembles a Lava Hound but is larger.

This article explains more about Super Lava Hound in Clash Royale.

More on Super Lava Hound in Clash Royale

Stats of a level 11 Super Lava Hound in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Super Lava Hound is an Air Troop that only targets buildings while ignoring everything else. Additionally, it has a very slow movement speed. This troop has high hitpoints but deals low damage.

When defeated, Super Lava Hound explodes and deals death damage. It also spawns two smaller Lava Hounds. Additionally, when the small Lava Hounds die, they cause death damage and explode into four Lava Pups each.

Tips for using Super Lava Hound in Clash Royale Super Cards Draft

If you end up drafting the Super Lava Hound, it should act as the win condition of the deck. A win condition is a card that has the role of dealing tower damage. The Super Lava Hound struggles against troops like Wizard and Executioner. To counter them, try to include spells like Fire Ball and Lightning in the deck.

Super Lava Hound deals death damage when defeated. Therefore, the Tornado spell can be used to get enemy troops closer to it when it's about to die. Additionally, it can serve as a tank for other air troops like Minions Inferno Dragon and Balloon.

While countering the Super Lava Hound, do not try to overwhelm it with numerous attackers. Along with the two Lava Hounds, it deals death damage, which can take out numerous troops if it is not spread out. Therefore, it is better to slowly kill them with one or two attackers. Additionally, they deal low damage, so take your time to defeat them.

If you suspect the opponent may have picked Super Lava Hound, try to include buildings in the deck to distract it. Also, add spells in the deck to attack the units that are behind the Super Lava Hound. Other Super Cards that can counter it are Super Archers and Super Magic Archer.

