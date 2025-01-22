How to get Clash Royale Spooky Tavern Tower skin for free

The Clash Royale Spooky Tavern Tower skin transforms the appearance of all three Crown Towers. Upon donning this cosmetic item, the central piece, which is also known as the King Tower, starts looking like a place for a bonfire with steps that go inside the fire area.

On the other hand, the two side pieces, which are also known as Arena Towers, take the shape of a giant wooden tea mug with a metallic handle and base. The windows in these Towers also reflect bright fire areas to complete the King Tower.

Supercell has released a QR that can provide the Clash Royale Tavern Tower skin for free. This article provides the necessary steps and a few troubleshooting tips to get the costume.

Method to obtain a free Clash Royale Tavern Tower skin

Here are the required steps:

Launch the Clash Royale app on your mobile device and minimize it. Do not quit the game. Head to the official voucher redemption webpage by clicking this link. Select the Claim reward button to redirect to the game. Choose the Claim option in the appeared pop-up window to complete the process.

Note that the free voucher links offered by Supercell usually have a short deadline. Thus, it's essential to claim the latest one immediately.

Troubleshooting tips

Voucher redemption webpage (Image via Supercell)

If you can't obtain the Clash Royale Tavern Tower skin despite following the above steps, the voucher link has either expired or there are some existing issues with your device or network. Follow the given troubleshooting tips, as they might resolve your issue:

Use a fast internet connection: A stable and fast internet connection is vital for online games like Clash Royale and Clash of Clans. A slow internet can disrupt processes like reward redemption. Using high-speed internet can ensure you get to claim the free Clash Royale Tavern Tower skin.

A stable and fast internet connection is vital for online games like Clash Royale and Clash of Clans. A slow internet can disrupt processes like reward redemption. Using high-speed internet can ensure you get to claim the free Clash Royale Tavern Tower skin. Update to the latest browser version: Popular browsers like Chrome, Firefox, and others have pre-installed firewalls to protect users from harmful websites. However, these firewalls can sometimes interfere with trusted sites, affecting their functionality. To avoid such issues, use a mainstream browser and ensure it’s updated to the latest version.

Popular browsers like Chrome, Firefox, and others have pre-installed firewalls to protect users from harmful websites. However, these firewalls can sometimes interfere with trusted sites, affecting their functionality. To avoid such issues, use a mainstream browser and ensure it’s updated to the latest version. Clear cache: If you encounter difficulties while claiming free Clash Royale Tavern Tower skin, try clearing your browser's cache. This simple step can resolve technical glitches and help you access the free rewards.

If you encounter difficulties while claiming free Clash Royale Tavern Tower skin, try clearing your browser's cache. This simple step can resolve technical glitches and help you access the free rewards. Switch devices if necessary: If the problem persists, consider switching to another device, such as one belonging to a friend or family member. This can help overcome device-specific issues. Don’t forget to log out of your Clash Royale account after completing the process to safeguard your account's security.

