The Clash Royale card evolution update was released on June 19, 2023, revolutionizing the game by upgrading standard cards to higher levels. Initially, only four evolved cards were available: evolved Barbarians, evolved Skeletons, evolved Firecrackers, and evolved Royal Giant. However, through subsequent updates, the number of evolved cards expanded to 15, with the latest update introducing Tesla and Zap evolutions.

This article divides all the Clash Royale card evolutions into 4 tiers based on their power level and usage.

The updated Clash Royale card evolution tier list

S-tier

Evolved Skeletons (Image via Supercell)

The S-tier contains the best Clash Royale card evolutions currently dominating the meta. These cards offer exceptional value, versatility, and effectiveness in various deck archetypes.

Here are all the cards included in the S-tier:

Bats evolution ranks high due to its versatility and synergy with popular decks like cycle decks featuring Skeleton King and other fast-paced strategies. Skeletons evolution: Evolved Skeletons have become a staple in many decks, offering immense value and potential for skilled players to outplay opponents.

A-tier

Evolved Wall Breakers (Image via Supercell)

The A-tier comprises cards that are still very strong and viable choices for players but may lack the sheer dominance of S-tier cards.

The A-tier Clash Royale card evolutions are given below:

Wall Breakers evolution: This evolution excels in aggressive decks, leveraging its explosive potential to apply pressure and chip away at opponent towers.

B-tier

Evolved Tesla (Image via Supercell)

Cards in the B-tier are solid options that can contribute effectively to a deck but may have some limitations or be slightly less impactful than higher-tier cards in Clash Royale.

B-tier contains the following Clash Royale card evolutions:

Tesla evolution: While not as popular as other evolutions, evolved Tesla finds its place in defensive strategies, offering reliable building targeting and defense against air units.

C-tier

Evolved Ice Spirit (Image via Supercell)

The C-tier includes cards that are decent but may struggle to compete with higher-tier options in terms of overall performance and utility. Their usage is very limited and is often ignored by the majority of players.

C-tier includes the following cards:

Royal Giant evolution: The Royal Giant evolution has fallen in popularity due to meta changes and better counters available to opponents, making it less threatening overall.

