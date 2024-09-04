Best decks for Golden Knight in Clash Royale

Golden Knight in Clash Royale is a Champion rarity card that can be unlocked from Arena 16 onwards. When used, it deploys a single target-melee troop that targets ground units. The card costs 4 elixirs, and the ability Dashing Dash costs 1 elixir to use in battle. Additionally, the Golden Knight has high hit points with moderate damage.

This article highlights some of the best decks that can be used with Golden Knight in Clash Royale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions

3 Best decks that run Golden Knight in Clash Royale

The Golden Knight in Clash Royale has a special ability, 'Dashing Dash', which increases his movement speed if no enemies are around. The Golden Knight will also engage in dash attacks targeting nearby enemies. Additionally, the Dashing Dash successively attacks up to eight enemies.

Trending

1) Ram Rider, PEKKA and Golden Knight

Wizard Evolution (5 elixir)

Zap Evolution (2 elixir)

Ram Rider (5 elixir)

PEKKA (7 elixir)

Void (3 elixir)

Golden Knight (4 elixir)

Royal Ghost (3 elixir)

Electro Spirit (1 elixir)

This deck can be used as a PEKKA Bridge spam deck, where we spam units at the bridge, and PEKKA serves as the main defense. Troops like Ram Rider, Royal Ghost, and Golden Knight can be used directly on the bridge.

The Wizard and Zap Evolution can help get rid of swarms and air units. Additionally, Electro Spirit can reset enemy attacks and counter swarms. This deck can also be used in the PEKKA EVO launch event by switching Zap Evolution with the PEKKA Evolution.

Also read: Best decks with Mini PEKKA in Clash Royale

2) Goblin Drill Cycle with Golden Knight in Clash Royale

Goblin Drill Evolution (4 elixir)

Ice Spirit Evolution (1 elixir)

Golden Knight (4 elixir)

Executioner (5 elixir)

Goblin (3 elixir)

Tornado (3 elixir)

The Log (2 elixir)

Cannon (3 elixir)

In this deck, the Golblin Drill is used for attacking the enemy's crown tower. Low elixir cards, Ice Spirit, Goblins, Tornadom, and the Cannon help cycle back to the Goblin Drill.

For defense, the Cannon serves as the main distraction, while the Executioner deals most of the damage. The Golden Knight also acts as a mini tank for the deck.

3) Golem Beatdown with Golden Knight

Norma Goblin Cage can be used instead of the evolution (Image via Supercell)

Goblin Cage Evolution (4 elixirs)

Golem (8 elixirs)

Phoenix (4 elixirs)

Golden Knight (4 elixirs)

Baby Dragon (4 elixirs)

Lightning (6 elixirs)

Tornado (2 elixir)

Barbarian Barrel (3 elixir)

This beatdown deck relies on the high hitpoints of the Golem to create an attack push. Golden Knight has a crucial role as the mini tank of this deck. He is the only troop that can stall and attack ground enemy troops.

For defense, Goblin Cage Evolution can detour and delay most enemy units. The deck has three anti-swarm cards: Baby Dragon, Barbarian Barrel, and Tornado.

Check out our other coverage on Clash Royale:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!