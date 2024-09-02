Leak reveals Clash Royale September 2024 roadmap: All events and challenges explored

The Clash Royale September 2024 roadmap has been revealed by RoyaleAPI, one of the biggest news reporters related to the game. As per the leaks, there will be six events and challenges, with the last event concluding on October 7, 2024. Supercell has already revealed the two new evolutions: P.E.K.K.A. and Mega Knight. These card evolutions will be featured commonly across decks in these events.

This article provides the Clash Royale September 2024 roadmap details.

Note: This article is based on content leaked by RoyaleAPI.

What are the different events in the Clash Royale September 2024 roadmap?

P.E.K.K.A. Evolution Launch event

Ongoing P.E.K.K.A. event (Image via Supercell)

The first event features the Clash Royale P.E.K.K.A. Evolution. Players who purchase the Diamond Pass can instantly unlock this upgraded version upon collecting the required number of Crowns. However, the F2P (free-to-play) players have to accumulate six Wild Shards belonging to P.E.K.K.A. through chests and shops to acquire the sword queen.

Trending

Here's the schedule:

Event duration: September 2 - 9, 2024

September 2 - 9, 2024 Challenge duration: September 6 - 9, 2024

Berserker Clash event

Mega Knight in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

This event will likely introduce the second card evolution of the month: evolved Mega Knight. With the help of his added ability, this unit can throw powerful punches capable of knocking back every unit by four tiles, which is enough for the evolved Mega Knight to jump and deal area damage to the surrounding units. This combo attack can destroy powerful units like Goblin Giant or P.E.K.K.A.

The schedule is given below:

Event duration: September 10 - 16, 2024

September 10 - 16, 2024 Challenge duration: September 13 - 16, 2024

Mega Knight vs P.E.K.K.A. Draft event

Expand Tweet

This event is the focal point of the Clash Royale September 2024 roadmap. The fight between the enhanced version of two high HP units may break the game, dominating most of the troops on the battlefield. In this event, Mega Knight's powerful punch will face off against the advanced healing and deadly strike of evolved P.E.K.K.A.

The schedule for this event is given below:

Event duration: September 14 - 19, 2024

September 14 - 19, 2024 Challenge duration: September 16 - 19, 2024

Clash Melee event

P.E.K.K.A. and Mega Knight competing in a ring (Image via Supercell)

The fourth event will also feature the two new card evolutions. However, this one will likely have new event-specific rules to increase the challenge for each player. Here's the required schedule:

Event duration: September 16 - 23, 2024

September 16 - 23, 2024 Challenge duration: September 20 - 23, 2024

4 Card Decks event

P.E.K.K.A. in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Unlike all other events in the Clash Royale September 2024 roadmap, 4 Card Decks will allow players to compete using only four units instead of the regular eight in deck battles. This will enable them to use the latest card evolution more frequently as these need seven Elixir for each deployment and have a card cycle of one.

Here's the required schedule:

Event duration: September 23 - 30, 2024

September 23 - 30, 2024 Challenge duration: September 27 - 30, 2024

Super Welterweight event

Mini P.E.K.K.A. in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

As per RoyaleAPI, the last event in the Clash Royale September 2024 roadmap will feature the smaller version of the two latest card evolutions. The Mini-P.E.K.K.A. and Super Knight will likely follow their heavier counterpart in a fierce battle for dominance.

Here's the schedule for this event:

Event duration: September 30 - October 7, 2024

September 30 - October 7, 2024 Challenge duration: October 4 - 7, 2024

Also read: How to get a free evolution in Clash Royale?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!