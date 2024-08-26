How to get free card evolution in Clash Royale?

Card evolution in Clash Royale is a mechanic by which players can upgrade their troops and spells to dominate the battlefield. The upgraded unit has either a powerful evolution ability, a stat boost, or both. Currently, there are 21 evolutions available for different troops, including regular Barbarians and Goblin Cages, with the latter's evolved version being released very recently.

While each evolution offers unique advantages, free-to-play (F2P) players often struggle to acquire them through regular gameplay. This puts them in an unfavorable condition and often leads to their loss against premium players who purchase these upgrades. To address this, Supercell is offering a chance to obtain one of these units for free.

This article highlights the necessary steps needed to claim the free card evolution in Clash Royale.

Method to acquire free card evolution in Clash Royale

Clash Royale home screen (Image via Supercell)

Here are the required steps:

Run the Clash Royale app on your mobile device. Select the card evolution logo present on the right side of the home screen. Click on the "Go" button and choose your preferred card evolution.

It's important to note that you can choose from 17 available options. This means that the four latest card evolutions cannot be obtained in this event. The chosen card evolution in Clash Royale will be unlocked on September 4, 2024. Meanwhile, players can change their pick before the deadline by repeating the above process.

Additionally, players can earn free rewards by logging in to the game daily for nine consecutive days. The rewards are as follows:

Day 1: Common Wild Cards and Trade Tokens

Common Wild Cards and Trade Tokens Day 2: Gold and Season Tokens

Gold and Season Tokens Day 3: 50 Rare Wild Cards and one Trade Token

50 Rare Wild Cards and one Trade Token Day 4: Gold and Boost Potions

Gold and Boost Potions Day 5: 10 Epic Wild Cards and one Epic Trade Token

10 Epic Wild Cards and one Epic Trade Token Day 6: Lightning Chest and Chest Keys

Lightning Chest and Chest Keys Day 7: Legendary Wild Card and 1 Legendary Trade Token

Legendary Wild Card and 1 Legendary Trade Token Day 8: Magical Chest with 100 Banner Tokens

Magical Chest with 100 Banner Tokens Day 9: Champion Wild Card and a Gold Crate

What is the best choice of card evolution in Clash Royale?

Bomber evolution option (Image via Supercell)

Supercell rarely provides a free card evolution, making it extremely important for players to choose one with sufficient planning and analysis of their playstyles and preferred strategies. In most cases, players should select the card evolution belonging to either Bomber, Tesla, Zap, or Skeleton.

