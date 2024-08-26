Bomber Evolution is one of the best cycle cards in Clash Royale as it costs only two elixirs but can deal massive damage to enemies. Players can unlock the Bomber card once they reach the Bone Pit arena and evolve it using six shards. The Bomber Evolution card spawns a Bomber with identical statistics to the original but with a special ability.

The bomb bounces twice, covering another 2.5 tiles after the initial throw. Each additional hit deals the same damage as the initial throw, making the Bomber Evolution card a counter for mini tanks and army swarms.

In this article, we will explore the best Bomber Evolution decks in Clash Royale to win maximum battles.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Best Bomber Evolution decks in Clash Royale

1) Hog Miner

Hog Miner deck in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

The Hog Miner deck in Clash Royale contains the following cards:

Bomber Evolution (This card costs 2 elixir)

Firecracker Evolution (This card costs 3 elixir)

Hog Rider (This card costs 4 elixir)

Miner (This card costs 3 elixir)

Goblin Barrel (This card costs 3 elixir)

Dart Goblin (This card costs 3 elixir)

Goblin Cage (This card costs 4 elixir)

Knight (This card costs 3 elixir)

Hog Miner is one of the best Hog Rider decks in Clash Royale which can be used both in multiplayer and tournament battles. This battle deck focuses on using Hog Rider, Miner, Goblin Barrel, Bomber Evolution, and Dart Goblin as attackers to take down crown towers.

Miner and Goblin Barrel are used directly on the tower to deal good damage. Hog Rider should be used with Firecracker Evolution or Bomber Evolution to defeat counter army swarms.

Firecracker Evolution, Knight, and Goblin Cage are used defensively to stop the enemy's counter-push and destroy mini tanks. Goblin Cage attracts building-targeted cards like Royal Giant.

2) Loon MK EWiz MegaM

Loon MK EWiz MegaM battle deck in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

The Loon MK EWiz MegaM battle deck contains the following cards:

Bomber Evolution (This card costs 2 elixir)

Arrows (This card costs 3 elixir)

Mini Pekka (This card costs 4 elixir)

Mega Minion (This card costs 3 elixir)

Log (This card costs 2 elixir)

Electro Wizard (This card costs 4 elixir)

Mega Knight (This card costs 7 elixir)

Balloon (This card costs 5 elixir)

Loon MK EWiz MegaM is one of the best Mega Knight decks in Clash Royale to use in higher arenas. This deck focuses on using Balloon, Mini Pekka, Mega Knight, and Electro Wizard as the main attackers to bring down the crown tower.

Players should use Arrows or Log with Mini Pekka to destroy the enemy's army swarms. Electro Wizard should be used with Mega Knight and Balloon to counter powerful defenses like Inferno Tower.

Mega Minion, Log, Bomber Evolution, and Arrows are used defensively to stop the enemy's push. Bomber Evolution can take down the enemy's army swarms. Mega Minion is a good counter for ground mini tanks.

3) Phoenix FishBoy

Phoenix FishBoy deck (Image via Supercell)

The Phoenix FishBoy deck contains the following cards:

Bomber Evolution (This card costs 2 elixir)

Royal Giant Evolution (This card costs 6 elixir)

Phoenix (This card costs 4 elixir)

Royal Ghost (This card costs 3 elixir)

Fisherman (This card costs 3 elixir)

Fireball (This card costs 4 elixir)

Arrows (This card costs 3 elixir)

Electro Spirit (This card costs 1 elixir)

Phoenix FishBoy is one of the best Royal Giant Evolution decks in Clash Royale. This deck focuses on using Royal Giant Evolution, Royal Ghost, and Bomber Evolution offensively to take down the enemy's crown tower.

Royal Giant Evolution is deployed in the front as a tank with Bomber Evolution and Royal Ghost to counter army swarms and mini tanks. Arrows or Fireballs should be used to counter air army swarms like Minion Horde and Minions.

Phoenix and Fisherman are used defensively to bring down the enemy's mini tanks like Valkyrie and Mini Pekka. Electro Spirit should be used randomly with Royal Giant Evolution to stun the opponent's troops.

