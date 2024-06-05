3 best Mega Knight decks in Clash Royale in 2024

Clash Royale is one of the most popular mobile strategy games worldwide since it features a variety of cards and strategies that keep players engaged. Building a strong deck to push trophies involves choosing the best card synergies and combinations. You'll need to find the right combination of attackers, tanks, spells, defenders, all-rounders, and army swamps.

Mega Knight is one of the best cards in the game and ranks quite high in the Clash Royale tier list. It is used by almost every player in their arena decks. Many tournament winners also use Mega Knight as the main attacker in their deck, so it is crucial to find various card combinations that can be used along with Mega Knight to build a powerful deck.

In this article, we will explore the best Mega Knight decks that can be used by Clash Royale players in various challenges and arena matches.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Best Mega Knight decks in Clash Royale

1) Mega Knight Spam

The Mega Knight Spam deck includes the following cards:

Mega Knight

Miner

Musketeer

Bandit

Wall Breakers

Zap

Goblins

Bats

Mega Knight Spam deck is one of the most used decks in Clash Royale. This attacking strategy focuses on using Mega Knight as the main attacking card. Other troops are used as defenders and backup attackers.

Mega Knight is released initially with Musketeer, and Bandit as backup. Since both the backup troops are fast attackers, Mega Knight can focus on attacking enemy towers. Musketeer can tackle enemy air troops, while Bandit clears enemy ground troops. Once the initial attack is done, Miner is dropped at the enemy tower to deal some more damage.

Zap, Goblins, Wall Breakers, and Bats are used to deal with enemy counterattacks. If a heavy countertroop is released by the enemy, then Mega Knight is dropped on them to deal additional jump damage. Players may change a few cards in this deck like Wall Breakers for Minions or Skeletons.

2) Mega Knight Mini Pekka

The Mega Knight Mini Pekka deck in Clash Royale includes the following cards:

Mega Knight

Mini Pekka

Zap

Musketeer

Goblins

Wall Breakers

Miner

Bats

This is another low elixir-high damage deck that can be used in Grand Challenges in Clash Royale. This deck focuses on using two high damage attackers Mini Pekka and Mega Knight. Both these attacking cards are capable of clearing enemy towers in a few attacks.

Musketeer, Zap, Goblins, Wall Breakers, and Bats act as defenders in this strategy. They are used to counter enemy attacks and can also be used as backup troops. Miner is also used as an attacker in this strategy to deal direct damage to enemy towers.

However, players must use Miner judiciously. The best time to use Miner is when the towers are distracted and you cna use it either on Mini Pekka or Mega Knight.

3) Mega Knight Hog Rider

The Mega Knight Hog Rider cycle in Clash Royale contains the following cards:

Mega Knight

Hog Rider

Bandit

Lightning

Log

Bats

Guards

Hunter

Mega Knight Hog Rider cycle is a high damage attacking strategy that uses all powerful attackers together like Mega Knight, Hog Rider, and Hunter. This strategy focuses on using both Mega Knight and Hog Rider as tower destroyers. Both of them are capable of taking down enemy towers in a few attacks.

As explained by YouTuber clashwithshane in the video above, Guards, Log, and Bats are used to protect Mega Knight and Hog Rider from immediate counterattacks. Hunter, Bandit, and Lightning are used both offensively and defensively to take down enemy towers and armies. Dropping Hog Rider with Log is one good way to reach the enemy tower and deal maximum damage. Similarly, Bats, Bandit, and Mega Knight is also a good combination to reach the enemy tower and deal maximum damage.

