Best decks with Mini PEKKA in Clash Royale

Mini PEKKA in Clash Royale is one of the earliest playable troops. It has a very high attack stat paired with moderate hit points. The troop also has a very fast movement speed stat, meaning ignoring it during battles can be fatal. Mini PEKKA is a melee attacker that only attacks one enemy at a time. Additionally, the card costs 4 elixirs to deploy and can be unlocked from the Training Camp.

With that said, this article highlights some of the best decks for Mini PEKKA in Clash Royale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions)

Three best decks that run Mini PEKKA in Clash Royale

Mini PEKKA in Clash Royale is used in many decks, mostly as a tank killer. High hitpoints troops that attack buildings like Giant, Goblin Giant, Golem, and so on can be defeated with Mini PEKKA. However, it has a slow attack speed and can be easily countered with swarms.

Trending

Here are three decks that are the best for Mini PEKKA in Clash Royale:

1) Hog 2.5 Cycle

Firecracker Evolution (3 elixir)

Skeletons Evolution (1 elixir)

Hog Rider (4 elixir)

Mini PEKKA (4 elixir)

Earthquake (4 elixir)

Ice Golem (2 elixir)

Ice Spirit (1 elixir)

The Log (2 elixir)

The Hog 2.5 is a cycle deck that has an average elixir cost of 2.5 elixirs. The plan with this deck is to use cheap cards like Firecracker, Skeletons, Ice Spirit, and the Log to get the Hog Rider in hand quickly.

For defense, Ice Golem can distract most attackers while the princess tower attacks them. Subsequently, the firecracker can defeat air troops whereas mini PEKKA can get rid of tanks.

Also read: Best Clash Royale decks for Arena 21 (Clash Fest)

2) Goblin Giant Evo Beatdown

The Knight can also be used as a mini tank (Image via Supercell)

Goblin Giant Evolution (6 elixir)

Knight Evolution (3 elixirs)

Sparky (6 elixir)

Mini PEKKA (4 elixir)

Fireball (4 elixir)

Mega Minion (3 elixir)

Arrows (2 elixir)

Rage (2 elixir)

This is a moderately expensive deck with an average elixir cost of 3.9. Here, Goblin Giant serves as the main tower attacker, and can also absorb damage in defense.

Sparky can also be used as a tower attacker, but it functions better in defense. Additionally, Evolved Knight serves as a mini tank and delays enemy units. Mini PEKKA is used against tanks, and mega Minion can counter air units.

3) X-Bow Seige Cycle with Archer Queen

Skeleton Evolution (1 elixir)

Ice Spirit (1 elixir)

X-bow (7 elixir)

Archer Queen (5 elixir)

Mini Pekka (4 elixir)

Ice Golem (2 elixir)

Log (2 elixir)

Elixir Pump (6 elixir)

In X-Bow Seige decks, the X-Bow is placed on our side of the arena, from where it can attack the enemy crown tower. The goal with this deck is to cycle back to X-Bow quickly and maintain the pressure. Moreover, the Elixir Pump helps compensate for the high cost of X-Bow.

For defense, the Ice Golem and Skeletons can distract enemy units while Archer Queen attacks them. The Queen also serves as a counter for air troops. Furthermore, Mini PEKKA in Clash Royale can be used to counter tanks and medium to low hitpoint troops.

Check out our other coverage on Clash Royale:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!