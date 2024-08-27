Firecracker Evolution in Clash Royale: Stats, ability, and more 

The Firecracker Evolution in Clash Royale was released in season 48 of the game. Evolutions in Clash Royale are power-ups for cards, requiring no extra elixir cost. To unlock a card's evolution, players need to collect its six evolution shards. Moreover, to use an evolution in battle, the card should be placed in the Evolution Slot of the deck. Also, each card needs to cover a fixed number of cycles before its evolution can be deployed.

One can claim the Firecracker Evolution in Clash Royale for free until September 13, 2024. This article highlights the evolution in detail for anyone considering to pick it up.

Exploring Firecracker Evolution in Clash Royale

The Firecracker Evolution in Clash Royale can be deployed after two cycles. Therefore, every third Firecracker placed will be evolved.

Stats of normal and Evolved Firecrackers in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Stats

The stats of the Firecracker Evolution are the same as the regular Firecracker, except the former also does damage over time (DoT). Since the cards are placed at level 11 in the current Evolution Bonanza Challenge, here are the stats of a level 11 Evolved Firecracker:

Hitpoints 304 Area Damage 64 x5 Damage per second 192 Range 6 tiles

Ability of Firecracker Evolution in Clash Royale

When the regular Firecracker attacks, the projectile travels up to six tiles, deals area damage on contact, and splits into five smaller projectiles that travel five tiles and also do area damage.

The Evolved Firecracker also attacks in the same pattern, but her projectiles create an area of effect (AoE) and do DoT.

Strategies for Firecracker Evolution

After attacking the Firecracker moves back a few tiles as recoil. This recoil allows her to evade melee and short-range attackers, while also dodging certain spells. However, if such cards are placed close to her, she will be easily defeated.

When countering the Firecracker or her evolution, place your troop in a line between your Crown Tower and the Firecracker. The secondary projectiles will pass through your troop and activate the King Tower early. Additionally, while aiming a spell on her, make sure she doesn't attack a troop and escape the AoE.

The Evolved Firecracker and the Miner have a good synergy. The Miner can tank for the Firecracker, while she attacks and gets rid of swarms. Additionally, she also pairs well with the Hog Rider, as she can deal area-damage from a safe distance.

