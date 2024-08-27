Best decks for Evolution Bonanza Event in Clash Royale

The Evolution Bonanza Event in Clash Royale is currently running and will continue until September 2, 2024. During this event, players can build decks with Eight Evolution Slots, which is usually one or two, and compete in event-themed battles. Furthermore, as per the challenge rules, all cards whether locked or unlocked, can be used to create decks.

This article highlights some of the best decks for the Evolution Bonanza Event in Clash Royale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the best decks for the Evolution Bonanza Event in Clash Royale?

Although the decks in the Evolution Bonanza Event in Clash Royale allow for eight evolution slots, the composition should be balanced. The ideal decks should contain spells, support cards, splash damage cards, and a card for consistent tower damage.

The decks for the Evolution Bonanza Event in Clash Royale are as follows:

1) Hog 2.6 Cycle

Firecracker Evolution (3 elixir)

Knight Evolution (3 elixir)

Skeletons Evolution (1 elixir)

Tesla Evolution (4 elixir)

Ice Spirit Evolution (1 elixir)

Hog Rider (4 elixir)

Earthquake (4 elixir)

The Log (2 elixir)

This is a cycle deck with the plan to deploy the Hog Rider as many times as possible. Therefore, most other cards are cheap in terms of elixir. The Tesla increases the defense coverage of the deck, and the Earthquake Spell is to defeat enemy buildings that can distract Hog Rider.

2) Goblin Drill 2.6 Cycle

Goblin Drill can be used directly on the crown tower (Image via Supercell)

Goblin Drill Evolution (4 elixir)

Bomber Evolution (2 elixir)

Wizard Evolution (5 elixir)

Knight Evolution (3 elixir)

Skeletons Evolution (1 elixir)

Tesla Evolution (4 elixir)

Zap Evolution (2 elixir)

Arrows (3 elixir)

This is also a cycle deck, but it relies on Goblin Drill for dealing crown tower damage. Quickly cycle back to Goblin Drill by using Skeletons, Zap, Bomber, and Arrows cards. Additionally, Wizard and Arrows can help deal with swarms. Hidden Tesla and Knight Evolutions are suitable for defense.

Also read: How to get free card evolution in Clash Royale?

3) Log Bait with Evo Tesla

Composition:

Goblin Barrel Evolution (3 elixir)

Knight Evolution (3 elixir)

Tesla Evolution (4 elixir)

Ice Spirit (1 elixir)

Rocket (6 elixir)

Princess (3 elixir)

Goblin Gang (3 elixir)

Log (2 elixir)

This is a Log Bait that relies on Goblin Barrel or Princess to deal tower damage. As the Log counters both these cards, bait it out with one and target the crown tower with the other. Tesla and Knight Evolutions can support the defense, and Goblin Gang can be used to punish opponents if they over-commit their elixir.

The Rocket can defeat many medium troops if they are close to enemy towers. Additionally, Ice Spirit can redirect enemy troops and help you cycle cards.

